Watch: Canelo Alvarez refuses to acknowledge Jake Paul or Logan Paul as legitimate fighters

Mexican boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez has dismissed YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul as legitimate fighters. Canelo Alvarez was asked to choose between the brothers in a modified version of ‘This or That’ – a popular social media game. When made to choose between the Paul brothers, Canelo gave it a little thought before answering 'Nobody.'

The game was part of a promo from ESPN Ringside. The video was posted on their official Instagram account:

Canelo Alvarez was at his stoic best while having to make some pretty tough choices. He chose Conor McGregor over Jorge Masvidal, Anthony Joshua over Tyson Fury, and Muhammad Ali over Mike Tyson.

Alvarez was also asked about choosing between a trilogy fight between himself and Gennady Golovkin, or a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Interestingly, the Mexican great went for the rematch against Mayweather Jr.

The Paul brothers have been making a lot of noise on social media recently. After successful careers as YouTube content creators, the two have decided to turn to professional boxing. Logan Paul is expected to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on February 20th, while his younger brother Jake Paul is apparently in negotiations to fight Ben Askren in the boxing ring.

Will Canelo Alvarez get his rematch against Floyd Mayeather Jr. soon?

It was clear from the short Instagram post that Canelo Alvarez is quite keen on fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a second time.

The two initially fought in 2013. While many believed Canelo might be the one to stop the undefeated run of the legendary Floyd Mayweather, he fell short and lost the fight via majority decision.

However, many experts believe that Canelo was not experienced enough back then. An additional seven years of experience and significant improvements in his technique could see a potential rematch going in a different direction.

Currently, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is retired from professional boxing, with his last official fight taking place back in 2017 - a money fight against UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, Mayweather Jr. has returned to the ring once, in a three-round exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez’s stock continues to rise. Back in December 19th, Canelo defeated Callum Smith by unanimous decision to win the WBA and WBC super middleweight crowns. The fight came less than two months after Canelo’s devastating KO of Sergey Kovalev back in November.

Already, it is safe to say that the Mexican stalwart will surely be remembered as one of the best to ever step inside the boxing ring.