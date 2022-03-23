Watch: DJ Steve Aoki tries Logan Paul's drink PRIME on Impaulsive

World renowned DJ Steve Aoki recently got the opportunity to taste Logan Paul's drink PRIME on his podcast, Impaulsive.

Earlier this year, 'The Maverick' joined hands with his former two-time opponent, KSI, to launch a sports hydration company, PRIME. The drink has only been launced in the United States thus far. However, it has become widely popular thanks to the fan bases of the two social media sensations.

As the popularity of the drink has grown, Logan Paul has left no stone unturned in an effort to promote the product to the best of his abilities. One such incident happened on a recent episode of Impaulsive, which had Steve Aoki as the guest.

The Grammy nominated DJ tasted the grape flavor of PRIME and was left pretty impressed by what Logan Paul and KSI had managed to pull off. He said:

"Wow! You know grape is like one of my favorite flavors too. This is like, this is really good. I'm a fan, it's really good."

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive below:

Logan Paul might take up a full-time role in WWE

'The Maverick' has stepped foot in various verticals throughout his career, be it acting, boxing, singing and now, professional wrestling. Paul is set to make his pro-wrestling debut at WrestleMania with The Miz in a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The social media sensation recently sat down for an interview with Alex McCarthy to discuss a variety of topics. Interestingly, Paul talked about how he'd be willing to take up a full-time role in WWE if it made sense with his schedule. He said:

"To be honest, bro… Probably. Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it."

It remains to be seen whether 'The Maverick' will be able to rope in a full-time role from the company or not following WrestleMania 38 next month.

