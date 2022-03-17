Logan Paul could be handed a full-time WWE role following WrestleMania

It sounds like Logan Paul might become a regular WWE Superstar following WrestleMania 38.
The internet star is set to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Show of Shows alongside The Miz. He is also known to be in exceptional physical condition due to his recent exploits in boxing.
The YouTube celebrity recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he was interested in sticking around WWE following WrestleMania, Paul admitted that he wanted to as long as it made sense with his schedule.
"To be honest, bro… Probably," Logan Paul said. "Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it."
Logan Paul will be featured as a DLC character in WWE 2K22
Paul went on to admit that he has fallen in love with sports entertainment and has enjoyed training for his match in which he will team with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Stating that as long as the fans are giving him a reaction, he's going to want to stick around.
"Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.'' said Paul. ''So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it," Logan Paul said. "But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me – that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f****** problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport."
Last week, 2K announced that Paul would be a downloadable character in WWE 2K22. So whether you love him or hate him, you'll be able to put him in the ring against a wide range of WWE Superstars later this year in WWE 2K22.
