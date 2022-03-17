Logan Paul could be handed a full-time WWE role following WrestleMania

It sounds like Logan Paul might become a regular WWE Superstar following WrestleMania 38.

The internet star is set to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio at the Show of Shows alongside The Miz. He is also known to be in exceptional physical condition due to his recent exploits in boxing.

The YouTube celebrity recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he was interested in sticking around WWE following WrestleMania, Paul admitted that he wanted to as long as it made sense with his schedule.

"To be honest, bro… Probably," Logan Paul said. "Yeah, probably. It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it."

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT



"I'm an innovator and I'm always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day I'm creative. If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince's approval, that would be fun.” @LoganPaul says he will 'probably' take a full-time role with WWE if WM38 goes well."I'm an innovator and I'm always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day I'm creative. If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince's approval, that would be fun.” .@LoganPaul says he will 'probably' take a full-time role with WWE if WM38 goes well."I'm an innovator and I'm always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day I'm creative. If I can get more involved in the behind the scenes stuff with Vince's approval, that would be fun.”

Logan Paul will be featured as a DLC character in WWE 2K22

Paul went on to admit that he has fallen in love with sports entertainment and has enjoyed training for his match in which he will team with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Stating that as long as the fans are giving him a reaction, he's going to want to stick around.

"Today was the first day – because we had training today – I was like ‘oooh yeah, this is f****** fun.'' said Paul. ''So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it," Logan Paul said. "But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me – that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f****** problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport."

Last week, 2K announced that Paul would be a downloadable character in WWE 2K22. So whether you love him or hate him, you'll be able to put him in the ring against a wide range of WWE Superstars later this year in WWE 2K22.

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames #WWE2K22



Read More: DLC HITS DIFFERENT! Includes 28 Superstars & celebrity guests Mick Foley, Stacy Keibler, Ronda Rousey, Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, Mr. T & more!Read More: wwe.2k.com/news/post-laun… DLC HITS DIFFERENT! Includes 28 Superstars & celebrity guests Mick Foley, Stacy Keibler, Ronda Rousey, Rob Van Dam, Machine Gun Kelly, Mr. T & more!👇#WWE2K22 Read More: wwe.2k.com/news/post-laun… https://t.co/Q8Au9K2muD

What do you make of Paul's comments? Would you like to see him stick around following WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Should Logan Paul stay in WWE following WrestleMania 38? Yes No 36 votes so far