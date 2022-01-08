Watch: Fan nearly passes out after meeting Floyd Mayweather in Dubai 

Floyd Mayweather is one of the biggest stars in the world of combat sports today. So, it should not come as a surprise that 'Money' has fans all over the world.

During his recent trip to Dubai, Mayweather came across a devoted fan who showed his appreciation for the former boxing champion by kneeling down in front of him.

It was clear that the interaction was really emotional for the fan as he nearly passed out while showering praise on Mayweather.

You can watch the video of Floyd Mayweather's interaction with the fan below:

Floyd Mayweather's next appearance inside the squared circle is expected to come soon against a social media influencer named 'Money Kicks' a.k.a. Rashed Belhasa on February 20.

According to journalist Michael Benson, the event will be held on the helipad atop the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Floyd Mayweather has stated that his next exhibition fight will take place on Feb 20th at the helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE. Opponent TBC, but Mayweather named YouTuber/social media star 'Money Kicks' as a possibility," posted Benson.

Belhasa currently has a 2-0 record as an amateur boxer and has over three million subscribers on his YouTube channel and more than two million followers on Twitter.

Floyd Mayweather reflects on his 1996 Olympics loss

The last time Floyd Mayweather was on the losing end of a boxing contest was in 1996 at the Atlanta Olympics.

'Money' lost a controversial decision to Serafim Todorov and then went on to win the bronze medal. Although Mayweather believes he was the rightful victor, he wouldn't change the outcome of the fight. The fight motivated the 44-year-old to work harder and since then, he has not lost a single fight.

"The best thing about my career was the bronze medal. Am I happy with receiving the bronze medal and not winning gold? Absolutely. The referee raised my hand because he thought I won... I'm glad that the fight went like it went. It made me work that much harder as a professional, not to feel that same pain again."

Watch Floyd Mayweather talk about his loss at the 1996 Olympics below:

Edited by David Andrew