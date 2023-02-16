Cruiserweight contenders Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe were involved in a brawl at the movie premiere of 'Creed III' in London, England.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe clashing at the CREED III London premiere this evening… Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe clashing at the CREED III London premiere this evening… ‼️ Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe clashing at the CREED III London premiere this evening… https://t.co/fdIKYIRq8p

In a clip uploaded to Twitter by talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Okolie and Riakporhe are seen trying to get closer to one another to strike but are quickly subdued by security and team members at the premiere. It is unclear, however, what caused the incident and what transpired before the video.

A bout between the two British fighters has long been speculated. Okolie (18-0) is the current WBO Cruiserweight Champion while Riakporhe (16-0) is a former British Cruiserweight Champion.

Okolie was recently in the news for a public feud with Eddie Hearn, who signed him to the Matchroom banner in 2017. ‘The Sauce’ has since gone on to sign with BOXXER and Sky Sports, which happens to be the same banner that Riakporhe is signed to. Both fighters being on the BOXXER roster makes the fight very likely for the near future.

The pair recently appeared in a Sky Sports joint interview where both fighters said they wanted to make the bout happen soon. Riakporhe stated on Sky Sports Boxing:

“It’ll be great for the fans, two good fighters. Lawrence is somebody I respect as a fighter, he’s done really well in his career and you know I believe I’m No.1, I’ve always believed it deep within me and this would be a good chance for me to prove it."

Okolie offered a rebuttal to the comments, saying:

“Listen I respect every fighter, I respect the skills that he’s got. However, as soon as someone says they want what you have [WBO title], your belt, your name, knock you out, there’s no way I can play it off. As soon as someone says my name, as my track record shows, I’m ready to go."

Lawrence Okolie will face David Light (20-0) on March 25, 2023, at Manchester Arena to defend his WBO World Cruiserweight Championship. The fight against Riakporhe will likely be made after the aforementioned bout.

Check out the full video below:

Lawrence Okolie’s feud with Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn (center) and Lawrence Okolie (right) at Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin Press Conference

A contractual dispute between Eddie Hearn and Lawrence Okolie erupted late last year.

Okolie reportedly wanted to leave Matchroom Sport's roster due to a financially superior offer from another promotion, but the British promoter insisted that the boxer had one fight left on his contract that he was yet to fulfill.

Okolie explained the dispute in more detail in an interview with iFL TV:

“I’ve got a new deal that I presented, I said, 'Matchroom, you don’t even need to match these numbers, just get close and I’ll stay with you.' They said, ‘Absolutely not, if you wanna take that new deal, you’re gonna have to pay my company £500,000.'"

Watch the interview below:

A legal battle between Okolie and Hearn has been discussed. It is not known whether a lawsuit has been filed from either side.

Poll : 0 votes