Watch: Floyd Mayweather gets booed by a crowd after suggesting a rising cryptocurrency could be as big as Bitcoin

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul is rapidly approaching, and he will no doubt walk away from the fight with a paycheck that suits his moniker of 'Money.'

However, prizefighting is not Mayweather's only source of income. The undefeated boxer is a proud advocate of cryptocurrency. So much so that he recently spoke at a cryptocurrency event by the name of Bitcoin 2021.

Whilst Mayweather is clearly well versed in the cryptocurrency industry, the crowd at the event appeared to disagree with much of what he had to say. At one point, they could even be heard booing the boxing legend after he stated the following:

"Everybody in the crypto world is competing with one another, whereas I feel like everybody should be able to choose what they want to choose and go with who they want to go with" (via Bitcoin.com).

”"I believe there's going to be, you know, another cryptocurrency that's gonna be just as large as Bitcoin someday."

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GETS BOOED BY THE CROWD AS HE SAID THAT THERE WILL BE A OTHER CRYPTO CURRENCY THAT WILL BE AS LARGE AS BITCOIN *KUCH KUCH* XRP *KUCH KUCH* pic.twitter.com/9GN31WZ0FU — 👑 𝕏ℝℙ 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝔻𝕠𝕘𝕘𝕠 𝕀𝕍 👑 $1500+ (@KingDoggoXRP) June 4, 2021

Mayweather can be seen trying to placate the crowd afterwards, saying:

"It's okay. That's no different from Uber and Lyft."

Mayweather vs Paul

Whether people agree with his cryptocurrency stance or not, few can argue against Mayweather's place as one of boxing's all-time greats. He holds a 50-0 record with wins over elite opponents such as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatten, as well as former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

He now takes on YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul. Following in the footsteps of his younger brother Jake, Logan Paul has transitioned into professional boxing with little to no experience. His only past bouts have been against fellow YouTuber KSI, with their first fight resulting in a draw and Paul losing their subsequent rematch.

Paul's only advantage going into this fight would appear to be his size. He is significantly taller than Mayweather and will be allowed to weigh in heavier than his opponent to even the odds somewhat.

The PPV in the United States is set to begin coverage at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT Sunday, June 6th. Alternatively, UK fans can watch the event in the early hours of Monday, June 7th at 1 a.m. BST. For fans in India, the PPV will commence on Monday, June 7th at 5:30 a.m. IST.

Edited by Prem Deshpande