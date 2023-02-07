WATCH: Floyd Mayweather toys with 21-year-old YouTuber in sparring session

Even at 45 years old, Floyd Mayweather is showing that there are levels to boxing.

'Money' has been out of action since his exhibition clash with YouTuber-turned-boxer Deji Olatunji last November. In that outing, the legend predictably knocked out 'The Tank' in the sixth round.

The matchup with the YouTuber is how the retired boxer likes to spend time these days. Instead of fighting in professionally sanctioned contests where he could sustain a lot of damage, Mayweather instead opts for exhibition matchups.

For the uninitiated, an exhibition is more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. Despite his current age, Mayweather is still undefeated in the exhibition scene, having gone unbeaten in five matchups.

While these are not full-blown professionally sanctioned fights, Floyd Mayweather still has to train for these contests. Especially given that his opponents are still attempting to be the first to put a loss on his record.

In a video released by Fight Hub TV, the retired boxer was seen sparring with YouTuber-turned-boxer Faze Jarvis. While the content creator is undefeated in the ring thus far, Mayweather showed that he still has a lot to learn.

In a sparring session, the legend battered the YouTuber with his piston-like jab. Despite Mayweather taunting and making fun of Jarvis in the session, the pair ended it on good terms and showed respect.

See the full sparring session below:

When is Floyd Mayweather fighting next?

Floyd Mayweather will be returning later this month against Aaron Chalmers on pay-per-view.

After his win in November, 'Money' teased that he would fight in the U.K. next. Despite his lengthy professional career, Mayweather never fought in the country and wanted to cross that off his bucket list.

Late last month, it was confirmed that the legend would be fighting at the O2 Arena in London. While Mayweather was initially linked to a clash with ONE Championship's Liam Harrison, 'The Hitman' was forced to decline due to injury.

As a result, Aaron Chalmers will instead be facing the undefeated boxer. 'The Joker' currently holds a 1-0 professional boxing record, having defeated Alexander Zeledon by unanimous decision last June.

However, the Brit is better known for his time in the cage. Prior to his career in boxing, Chalmers went 5-2 in MMA. He ultimately fought his entire career in the popular Bellator and BAMMA promotions.

Nonetheless, the former Geordie Shore star will look to hand Floyd Mayweather his first loss later this month.

Poll : 0 votes