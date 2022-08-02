Watch: Jake Paul parties in Miami after fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. gets canceled

Jake Paul was recently seen partying out in Miami after his scheduled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled.

'The Problem Child' was set to take on Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 6. However, the fight was called off after it became clear that the heavyweight pro couldn't make the agreed-upon weight.

Watch Paul partying in Miami below:

Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. was initially signed for 200lbs. However, the New York State Athletic Commission later announced that they were moving the fight up to 205lbs because 'Gold Blooded' hadn't lost enough weight days before fight week.

As Paul and his team agreed to new terms, Hasim Rahman Jr. subsequently asked for the fight to be moved to 215lbs, which resulted in 'The Problem Child' and his team pulling the plug on the fight.

Jake Paul thinks he can beat Canelo Alvarez

'The Problem Child' is pretty optimistic about his chances of beating Canelo Alvarez if the lock horns inside the squared circle. Paul has been calling out Alvarez for a while now and it looks like his confidence has grown ever since the Mexican's recent defeat to Dmitry Bivol.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, Jake Paul discussed a variety of topics, including his chances against boxing great Canelo Alvarez.

“I still think Canelo and I is one of the biggest fights to be made in boxing, and I know I could beat him. People laugh at that, but Dmitry Bivol showed he is very beatable and I have a style, range, speed and power similar to Bivol. So, stylistically when you put us in there it’s not going to be a great night for Canelo.”

Going into the fight against Dmitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez was a massive favorite. However, things didn't turn out well for the Mexican as he looked helpless inside the ring, struggling to crack the code of the Russian.

With that said, Jake Paul is still far off when it comes to the boxing accumen that the Mexican possesses and it is hard to imagine a world where 'The Problem Child' beats Alvarez.

