WATCH: KSI and Deji dance at a yacht party after successfully ending their DAZN fights 

KSI and his younger brother Deji recently marked their successful return to the ring by securing TKO victories over their respective opponents. While 'ComedyShortsGamer' won his first boxing fight this past weekend against Fousey, 'JJ' won two fights on the same night.

Deji made three appearances prior to facing Fousey, however, he failed to win any of those fights. Having lost against the likes of Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi, the Brit needed to show up in a big way for his fourth fight and that's exactly what he did.

On the flipside, it was the first time since September 2019 that the British YouTuber and recording artist returned to the boxing ring. To make the card even more eventful, 'JJ' fought twice in the event. His first fight was against Swarmz, which he won by securing a second-round TKO.

For his second fight of the night, KSI returned to the ring in the main event to face Luis Alcaraz Pineda. 'JJ' was able to make lightwork of the pro-boxer as well as winning the fight with a third-round TKO. Following their impressive performances, 'The Nightmare' and Deji were out on a yacht party for their afterparty.

Watch the video below:

KSI compares himself to Deontay Wilder following his win over Swarmz and Pineda

As mentioned earlier, 'JJ' successfully marked his return to the boxing ring by stopping both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda. 'The Nightmare' was full of confidence following his win over two opponents on the same night. So much so that he went ahead and compared his power to that of former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

During a post-fight interview, KSI suggested that he's not like the rest of the celebrity boxers. While comparing his power to that of 'The Bronze Bomber'. Boxing journalist Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it." KSI: "These guys think they can mess with me, but once they feel the power, it's dangerous bro. I'm moving like Deontay Wilder in these streets man. It's scary, no-one wants it."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik