Watch: Logan Paul and Nina Agdal make their first appearance together in a YouTube video

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal recently made their first appearance together in a YouTube video.

Paul's best friend, Mike Majlak, was shooting a house tour for his channel and 'The Maverick', who now resides in Puerto Rico, happened to be living in his guest room with the Sports Illustrated model at the time.

Majlak went into the room and Agdal immediately told him off:

"Honestly Michael, take it somewhere else."

The Impaulsive co-host was complaining about how messy the room was because of his guests. He then noticed that Agdal was applying makeup to Logan Paul and asked what was happening. 'The Maverick responded:

"I got a pimple on my neck. What if I get seen by the media and they say that guy has a pimple, get rid of him."

Both Paul and Majlak then burst out laughing. The 37-year-old then asked Paul if the bed was comfortable. The last time 'The Maverick' visited Los Angeles and stayed at the house, he complained about how uncomfortable the bed was and how he couldn't get good sleep on it.

The pair then rushed out of the house as they were running late to attend the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva press conference.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird 13 years later & my brother is fighting one of the greatest fighters ever. Life is weird https://t.co/oAwB9jHBV0

Logan Paul was alongside his brother Jake Paul for the first press conference of his upcoming fight against Anderson Silva. The pair even recreated a 13-year-old picture with the UFC legend.

Watch the video below:

Andrew Tate calls Logan Paul a "b**ch" for his Japan suicide forest apology video

Andrew Tate called out Logan Paul for his Japanese Suicide forest apology video. Back in 2018, Paul got into a lot of trouble when he wandered into the infamous suicide forest and seemingly filmed a deceased body.

In his apology video following the incident, he cried and apologized for his mistakes. Tate called him a puppet of society who is scared to express his own opinion:

"He was canceled before and it emotionally destroyed him. He sat on camera crying his eyes out like a little girl instead of being a man about it. He is so fearful of the mob and so scared of being canceled again, he's gonna sit there and say anything he's told, he doesn't believe that s**t."

Watch the video, uploaded by TheBreadBatch, below:

TheBreadBatch @TheBreadBatch Andrew Tate goes off on Logan Paul in new interview Andrew Tate goes off on Logan Paul in new interview https://t.co/jTSLHs6qQ3

