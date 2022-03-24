Watch: Man tries to pull gun on Mike Tyson at comedy show; gets embraced by the boxer

Mike Tyson recently embraced a man who tried to pull a gun on him during a comedy show. The former WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight champion was attending a comedy event in a rooftop bar when the confrontation took place.

Watch the entire incident below:

According to eye witnesses, the man suddenly interrupted the event and challenged 'Iron' Mike to a fight. He reportedly wanted to fight Tyson to 'upgrade his status'.

The man failed to draw a response from Tyson as another person stepped in. After a brief encounter between the two, the crazed man pulled out a gun and the person filming the video ducked under the table. He eventually put the gun away and walked up to Tyson, who embraced him. The 55-year old legend remained calm and poised throughout the entire episode.

Mike Tyson wants to fight Jake Paul for $1 billion

Mike Tyson has set a high price for a potential boxing showdown against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Tyson was in conversation with boxer Jermell Charlo and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce when the topic came up.

Tyson is not entirely opposed to the idea if paid the right amount, which is a whopping $1 billion. The 55-year-old recently said on his Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast:

"A billion bucks. We got to get some more [money] man. S***, blue-eyed, blonde hair... that s*** is very expensive. We need to get some more money, man."

However, 'Iron Mike' denied rumors of a fight against Jake Paul being in the works as of now. Tyson also revealed that he and Paul have good bonding and were partying in St. Barts a while ago. When asked about a potential matchup, the boxing legend responded:

"Nobody told me that. Hey, I ain't got no f***ing money. So, where's the f***ing contract? I ain't know nothing about it. Listen, I've been smoking with him forever, I did some shrooms with him as well, but I've never heard this. I was with him in St Barts not too long ago partying, and he never told me this. I've never heard this from nobody, I've just heard this from you guys."

Watch the entire Hotboxin' podcast below:

Mike Tyson retired from pro boxing in 2005 but returned to the ring for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Meanwhile, Paul is undefeated in his professional career with a 5-0 record, including four knockouts.

Edited by Allan Mathew