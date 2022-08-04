Watch: Manny Pacquiao's son flexes knockout combination and immense speed in gym after first career loss

Manny Pacquiao Jr. recently suffered his first career defeat in his fourth amateur bout when he took on Chris Smith back in June earlier this year. It was a massive upset as the 21-year-old was initially expected to get the job done rather easily.

Despite Manny Pacquiao Sr. insisting that his son not get into the boxing business way before he started his career, the 21-year-old is not looking to give up on the sport despite suffering defeat.

In a recent video posted by Fight Hype, Pacquiao Jr. showed impressive KO combinations with improved speed and skills.

Watch Pacquiao Jr.'s full video below:

After suffering an early bump in his career, Pacquiao Jr. will undoubtedly look to make amends and fall back into the winning column.

Is Manny Pacquiao returning to the boxing ring?

Legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao is set to return to the boxing ring for a charity match. The highly anticipated exhibition bout will take place in Seoul, South Korea, in December later this year.

He will take on South Korean YouTuber/Fighting coach DK Yoo and the proceedings from the fight will be donated to a Ukraine relief fund. During a recently held press conference, Pacquaio talked about the fight and said:

“As of now, my mind is already retired. This is just a charity event to help the people. What’s important is I’m always in good shape. I will work hard and make sure my condition is 100% so I can still show off my skills on the ring.”

It is worth noting that DK Yoo is not a pro-boxer. The 42-year-old runs a self-defense training business and has experience in different fields of combat.

DK Yoo has a background in judo, kung-fu, boxing, and wushu. Interestingly, he has been a part of many exhibitions recently. The South Korean was recently seen against UFC veteran Bradley Scott in a six-round boxing match.

'PacMan' suffered an upset loss to Yordenis Ugas last August and decided to hang up his gloves. While Pacquiao has no plans of returning to the pro-boxing realm, even an exhibition would be a treat for his fans to watch.

