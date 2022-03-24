Watch: Mike Tyson gets challenged at gunpoint by a random person in a Hollywood bar

Mike Tyson came across a pretty awkward situation after a random person pointed a gun at him, challenging the former champion to a fight. Tyson was reportedly attending a comedy show with his friends at a rooftop bar in Hollywood on Tuesday night when the incident took place.

To boxing fans’ surprise, Tyson handled the entire situation quite calmly and didn’t enforce any action from his end. TMZ posted a video on social media that revealed how a random person interrupted the comedy show and bantered with ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’.

Here’s a look at the video:

Although Mike Tyson didn’t react, the host of the night intervened in the situation. The video footage doesn’t cite the verbal interactions on either side. However, the visuals reflect the random person asking for a scrap with 'Iron' Mike.

As the footage reveals, the intruder pulled out a gun during the incident, but he didn’t cause any harm. After a while, he put down the firearm as Tyson hugged him. Although no one was harmed, the whole incident caused tension across the entire arena.

TMZ later learned that the LAPD wasn't called in to verify the safety of the people present during the altercation. The 55-year-old Tyson was also unharmed as he displayed a major contrast in his personality to what it was back in his prime years.

Mike Tyson was a different person in his early years

Tyson, the youngest man ever to touch a World Heavyweight Championship, would have likely reacted differently to that particular situation in his early years. He is renowned for his in-ring glory, but also for his controversial moments.

Be it a street fight with Mitch Green that left Green in a horrific condition or a verbal brawl with a reporter, Tyson never backed away from a fight. Now at the age of 55, he seems to accept things more calmly rather than being violent. Tyson's approach clearly resulted in a positive outcome as no violence occurred during the comedy show.

