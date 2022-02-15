Watch: Mike Tyson jokingly boxes NFL star Brandon Marshall 

Mike Tyson spent his Super Bowl Sunday having some fun as he jokingly boxed Brandon Marshall.

'Iron Mike' went on The Lion's Den Super Bowl Companion alongside former UFC fighters Brendan Schaub and Daniel Cormier, as well as former NFL Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall. Rather than actually watch the game, Tyson and the former All-Pro decided to jokingly box one another.

Both men were having fun and laughing about the encounter. However, it didn't take long for Marshall to call it quits after 'Iron Mike' got into the zone and started using his traditional peak-a-boo style.

Watch Mike Tyson and Brandon Marshall jokingly box in the video below:

Mike Tyson is likely done fighting inside the ring

While Mike Tyson is having fun boxing outside of the ring, that's likely the only place he'll be competing anytime soon. 'Iron Mike' recently announced that he's likely to be done competing professionally.

Tyson notably retired for the first time in 2005. He suffered three stoppage losses in his previous four fights and retired following his last outing against Kevin McBride. For 15 years, it seemed that the former heavyweight champion would never compete again.

However, clips began appearing of Tyson training with MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro. The 55-year-old quickly confirmed that he was getting back into training with talk of a potential exhibition boxing match somewhere down the line.

The exhibition bout came in November 2020 against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. on Triller pay-per-view. While the eight-round bout was ruled a split draw, Tyson received praise for the fight as he turned back the clock that night. Furthermore, the event was the biggest of the year for boxing, as it earned 1.6 million pay-per-view buys.

Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

With Tyson showing that he had what it took to compete in the ring and draw fans to seats, another bout seemed automatic. In the months following the event, there were rumors of exhibition fights with former rivals Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield. However, none of the aforementioned fights came to fruition.

Earlier this year, rumors again swirled that 'Iron Mike' would fight either Logan or Jake Paul. Recently, Tyson squashed rumors of those fights, or any fight in general.

The former heavyweight champion has announced that he's likely done in the ring, with his reasoning being that money spoiled the fun that he was trying to have in exhibitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard