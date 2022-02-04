What's the latest update on Mike Tyson fighting Jake Paul?

There were rumors that Jake Paul would take on Mike Tyson in the ring next. However, Tyson himself stressed that those were false last month. Now, Paul has confirmed there was never any discussion.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Paul insisted there was never any chat with Tyson's team regarding a potential encounter between the two. He added they were friends and it would be weird to face off against each other:

"No, it is not real. I would fight him but there were never any discussions about that. He said it himself, like I saw him in St. Barths on New Year's Eve. It was very cordial, we took a picture together and he's a friend so if we were to fight, who knows, but it would be weird, like I don't know if I really want that but there has been no discussions."

Watch Jake Paul in conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Paul holds a 5-0 record in his professional boxing career so far, while Tyson is 50-6-2(NC).

Jake Paul confident of fighting Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight in three years' time

Jake Paul was busy promoting his client and friend Amanda Serrano's upcoming historic lightweight title bout with Katie Taylor, alongside Eddie Hearn at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The fight is touted as the biggest women's boxing clash ever.

During an interview with FightHype.com, Paul was asked if he was looking to fight the world's No.1 pound-for-pound men's boxer Canelo Alvarez next. He responded that the fight could be a reality in three years:

"Maybe not right now, but in three years, it could happen for sure. It’s the top two names out of five that are going to go head to head. Why not make that happen? Massive pay-per-view, and I'm bigger than any of his opponents that he has had. He’s already talked about moving to cruiserweight, so there’s really no excuse."

Watch Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn speak to members of the media below:

Alvarez doesn't have an opponent right now. He was expected to face WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu but that hasn't materialized yet. Jermall Charlo is considered to be the favorite to face the Mexican at the moment.

