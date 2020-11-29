Watch: Mike Tyson's training footage shows that he still packs a mean punch

One of the greatest fighters of all time, Mike Tyson, is set to make his return to the boxing ring tonight (November 28th, 2020).

Tyson will face fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Several other fights are also scheduled to take place at the event. The event will be headlined by the Tyson vs. RJJ matchup.

Despite it being an exhibition match, the combat sports world is quite excited to see two combat sports icons return to the boxing ring.

The Tyson vs. RJJ showdown has received the attention of combat sports fans worldwide. The fight has also drawn in many viewers who don’t usually follow combat sports but know Tyson and RJJ from their accomplishments as mainstream pop culture personalities.

Teddy Atlas breaks down a Mike Tyson training clip ahead of Roy Jones Jr. fight

Boxing trainer Teddy Atlas, at one point in time, served as one of Mike Tyson’s trainers under the oversight of the legendary Cus D’Amato.

While Atlas and Tyson eventually fell out and weren’t on the best of terms with one another, they recently put their issues behind them after Tyson personally apologized to Atlas.

Atlas is a legendary boxing trainer in his own right, and also notably serves as one of the most prominent boxing analysts and combat sports personalities in the world today.

On that note, Atlas has now weighed in with his views regarding Mike Tyson’s training.

We challenge you to watch @TeddyAtlasReal breakdown @MikeTyson’s training video and not get excited about him fighting again 😳 #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/QvYPNV1OuS — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2020

Teddy Atlas provided a breakdown of a recent Tyson training clip ahead of the fight against Roy Jones Jr.:

“Digs into the body, moved his head; that was one of his (Mike Tyson’s) signature things. You know he’d move his head, make you miss, create an opening like I was talking about before. You know? Decent speed. Speed is still there, you know? Throwing with bad intentions. Putting his body into it, right? Swiveling into it, right? Putting his back into it. Getting every ounce of himself into it. Not just hitting the surface, going through the surface!” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have both stated that they intend to continue their fighting careers well after tonight’s clash.

However, one ought to note that this fight won’t count on their professional records, as it’s an exhibition match. Furthermore, the consensus is that Tyson and RJJ aren’t likely to fight professionally, and will instead primarily continue competing in exhibition matches in the days to come.