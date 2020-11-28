Watch: Mike Tyson squares off with Roy Jones Jr. at weigh-in ahead of boxing match

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are all set to fight one another in an exhibition boxing match. The 54-year-old boxing legend Tyson will go toe to toe against fellow legend, 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr.

Widely counted amongst the greatest fighters of all time, both Tyson and RJJ were revered for their outstanding pugilistic skills and terrifying KO power throughout their careers as professional boxers.

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is considered to be one of the best heavyweights to have ever competed in the realm of combat sports.

His opponent, ‘Superman’ Roy Jones Jr., has time and again been hailed as one of the most creative and skilled fighters to have ever laced up the boxing gloves.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. face off and speak their mind

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. partook in the traditional weigh-in faceoff ahead of their exhibition match that takes place on November 28th, 2020.

Tyson and RJJ engaged in an intense staredown and then posed for the cameras, before heading towards the interview area. The interviews were conducted in accordance with the social distancing safety guidelines, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

RJJ was the first to be interviewed. With regard to recent speculation that he might have made a mistake by accepting the fight against Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. stated:

“I make a lot of mistakes. They say my whole boxing career was a mistake. And I love it. They say I did everything wrong, but it worked out right. So I can’t tell you how to do it. It’s going to probably look wrong. So I know if I try to tell it to you, it’s gonna sound wrong. But it’s gonna turn out right. Trust me.”

Mike Tyson was interviewed second and chose to keep his statements rather succinct. The fight game icon stated:

“I’m pitching punches. And, um, everything else is up to Roy. I’m just…I’m coming at him. He doesn’t have to worry about me. If I’m gonna run anywhere, I’m gonna run right at him.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription; video courtesy TheMacLife)

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have lately suggested that they could continue competing in more fights (likely exhibition matches) in the future.

The exhibition matchup between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 28th, 2020.