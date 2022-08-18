Watch: Sugar Ray Leonard throws kicks, punches and elbows during a mitt session 

Sugar Ray Leonard has shown that it's still possible to learn new things as we age. In a post on Twitter, fans of the legend can see him throwing elbows and kicks during a mitt session.

Now 66, Leonard used to be known as one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. He competed for 20 years, between 1977 and 1997, winning world titles in five different weight classes.

At the height of his career, he was a part of what was known as 'The Four Kings'. The quartet comprised four phenomenal boxers who fought each other throughout the '80s and kept boxing popular after Muhammad Ali left the scene. The quartet consisted of 'Sugar Ray', Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, and Marvin Hagler.

By the time Leonard hung up his gloves, he had accumulated 36 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw, and 25 knockouts.

He now posts motivational and exercise-focused clips and pieces of his life to his social media pages to stay engaged with his fans.

Catch Leonard's skills here:

What is the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation?

Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife created a foundation in 2009 to help fight diabetes and promote healthy eating.

In their mission statement on the foundation's website, it explains their goals:

"The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation is committed to funding research and creating awareness for childhood type 1 and 2 diabetes, and to help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise."

Leonard became interested in helping people lead healthy lives upon personal experience. Throughout his boxing career, he witnessed both his father and friends deal with the numerous health issues that diabetes creates.

The foundation supports both the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Heart Association. It also hosts annual events to celebrate the foundation's success and round up donations. The annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' boxing night event is held in May, and each year, people are able to either become an event donor or an auction donor.

For those interested in supporting 'Sugar Ray' in his fight against diabetes, you can donate here.

Leonard most recently posted these photos to his Instagram for National Relaxation Day:

