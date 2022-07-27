Watch: Teofimo Lopez looks huge in latest training video ahead of his comeback fight 

Teofimo Lopez is making his comeback to the ring and showed off his power and size in a training video posed to Twitter.

The video is captioned:

"140 is about to get real scary."

Lopez has a record of 16-1, with 12 of his wins coming by knockout. The footage shows Lopez's scary power, putting the entire division on notice as he prepares for his fight on August 13th against Pedro Campa.

This will be Lopez's first time back in the ring since his first professional loss against George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021, in which he lost the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring Lightweight Titles. Prior to the loss, Lopez fought names including Vasiliy Lomachenko, Richard Commey, Masayoshi Nakatani, Edis Tatli, Mason Menard, William Silva, and Vitor Jones Sanchez.

Now moving up to 140, Lopez will face a new set of challengers as he makes his way back into title contention.

Watch Lopez's training video here:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa fight, odds, and card

The matchup between Teofimo Lopez and Pedro Campa set for August 13 will take place in the Resorts World Las Vegas Event Center in Las Vegas. It is expected that the main event will take place sometime around 11pm and can be streamed on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Desportes.

As of now, the favorite for this matchup is Lopez at -1900 with Campa the +1200 underdog. Despite this, Campa holds an impressive record. The Mexican boxer has 36 fights under his belt and a record of 34-1-1, with 23 wins via knockouts. Some of his former opponents include Carlos Sanchez, Abimael Cruz, Carlos Cardenas, Kenin Betancourt, Abner Lopez, Adrian Perez, and Domicio Rondon.

Also fighting on the card is Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas, Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya, Duke Ragan vs. D'Angelo Fuentes, Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney, Charlie Sheehy vs. Omar Rosario, and Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Edy Valencia.

This match will be a challenge for Lopez, coming off a split decision loss and now moving up in weight, but he seems confident in a new era of 'The Takeover'.

Lopez added these photos to his Instagram:

