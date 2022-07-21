Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. II rematch in the works for October 15

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are set to have a rematch for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Lightweight World Championships on October 15. ‘The Dream’ defeated ‘Ferocious’ to become Undisputed Champion on June 5.

Former WBA, WBO, and IBF Lightweight Champion George Kambosos Jr. faced IBF Champion Devin Haney in a bout at the Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia.

Kambosos appeared to be the ‘A-side’ in the bout following his win over Teofimo Lopez, who became the king of the division by defeating Vasyl Lomachenko.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn The Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr rematch for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight world titles is reportedly now being planned for Oct 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne - venue famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis. [According to @DanRafael1 The Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr rematch for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight world titles is reportedly now being planned for Oct 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne - venue famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis. [According to @DanRafael1]

By being the ‘A-side’, Kambosos was able to secure a rematch clause in the contract of the bout. Haney looked to be a class above and dominated the first bout between the pair. Haney won the bout in typical Devin Haney fashion via unanimous decision.

The rematch clause stipulated that a future bout would also take place in Australia. The Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne will host the rematch. The arena is most famous for being the home of the Australian Open, one of tennis’ most prestigious events.

After facing defeat in the first bout, Kambosos Jr. stated that the rematch would take place at the end of the year, and that he would make adjustments for the fight.

Due to the convincing nature of Haney's win in the first bout, there were questions as to whether an immediate rematch would take place. Despite the bout being a unification to crown an undisputed champion, it is arguably not the biggest bout in the division. Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis are the two biggest names at lightweight and fans are excited about their potential clash later this year.

Devin Haney wants to move on from George Kambosos Jr.

Following the first fight, Haney has appeared on boxing interviews and talk shows and spoken about his desire to face other names in the division. However, the American is contractually obligated to take part in a rematch, so it looks like that will be next.

Watch Haney speak about his next move:

The other names that Haney is interested in fighting are Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. The two are bigger names than Haney. Ryan Garcia has huge name value due to his social media following and persona where he has amassed a following on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Gervonta Davis, meanwhile, has a far greater KO ratio than Haney and has won world championships in other weight classes as well.

