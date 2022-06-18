Eddie Hearn's picks the 'top dog' from 135 lbs ft. Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Vasiliy Lomachenko 

Eddie Hearn was asked about who he thought was the best fighter in the Lightweight division. The promoter was questioned during a press event to reveal Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis.

When asked about who he thought was the best fighter at 135 lbs, Hearn said:

“You have to say Devin now. But can the others beat him? I rate ‘Tank’ Davis very high, you know he is a big puncher he is extremely skillful. But Devin has to be the top dog, he is the undisputed champion right now. Ryan Garcia is probably the biggest draw out of those guys, but hasn't been tested. He had a good win over Luke Campbell but got dropped in that fight."

He added:

"Can he beat Devin Haney, can he beat ‘tank’ Davis? I think the biggest fight in that division is Ryan Garcia against Tank Davis to be honest with you. I think it’s a big mix of audiences and fanbases but there is some great fights in the division. Let's not forget about Vasily Lomachenko, he could beat them all.”

Tensions appear to be rising betweenn Eddie Hearn and Devin Haney

It is interesting to see the manner in which Hearn describes Devin Haney. Hearn had promoted Devin Haney for a long stretch of his career, until his last fight, the biggest of his career. Haney became the Undisputed Lightweight Champion without Eddie Hearn in his corner as he chose to leave the promoter.

Following the revelation of the fight, Hearn said that Devin Haney was being unfairly treated in the promotion. He stated that Haney was in a worse position without Hearn by his side. He maintained that Devin Haney was his fighter, and the pair would be back together after the latter became champion.

In the aftermath of Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. A lot has changed. Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotions revealed that Haney-Kambosos Jr. was the first fight of a four-fight deal he was with Haney.

Instead of referring to the undisputed champion as the biggest fighter in the division, Hearn has named Ryan Garcia. The American is signed with Golden Boy Promotions, who are aligned with DAZN, the same network as Eddie Hearn.

