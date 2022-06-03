'Shut the f*ck up!' - Lou DiBella calls out Eddie Hearn for his comments about Devin Haney

Lou DiBella has accused Eddie Hearn of lying about the Devin Haney-George Kambosos Jr. bout. Top Rank alongside Lou DiBella are promoting the fight.

Eddie Hearn, promoter of Devin Haney, had claimed that his fighter is being treated unfairly in the promotion of the fight.

Lou DiBella responded to Hearn and said:

“And if you don’t think he’s being promoted, this fight has been very well promoted and it’s been very 50-50 in terms of exposure and opportunities for promotion for both fighters. I have four words basically to say to Eddie, and frankly, they’re words every other person in this industry that’s not part of his sphere has for him – shut the f--- up!”

Eddie Hearn has promoted Devin Haney since 2019 and has invested heavily in the American lightweight. Since the announcement of the fight, Hearn has claimed that Haney will be returning to Matchroom after the unification bout takes place.

As such, Hearn will not be present for the biggest bout of Haney’s career. Devin Haney will also be without his father, manager and trainer Bill Haney for the fight. Another one of Haney’s trainers, Ben Davison, is also unable to attend the contest.

Hearn is of the opinion that Haney is being treated as if he were the B-Side. The Matchroom Boxing president believes that none of this would have happened if he was promoting the bout.

DiBella and Bob Arum of Top Rank Promotions have however claimed that Hearn is hurting Devin Haney. DiBella blamed Hearn for not being able to make the fight and come to an agreement with him and Top Rank.

Watch Devin Haney speak about the promotional situation for the biggest fight of his career:

Eddie Hearn is no stranger to feuding with other promoters

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have had a long-standing rivalry in the UK. Co-promotional bouts very rarely get made between fighters from the two camps. Since Hearn moved to the US, the same animosity has existed between him and the biggest promoters in the United States.

Lou DiBella said:

“When everyone you do business with, when all of your contemporaries, when all of your colleagues in promoting think you’re a f------- clown, think you’re a f------- assh-le, enough already. There’s a reason why all his contemporaries hate him."

He added:

"Why? Because, non-stop, he interferes with other people’s business. His whole way of doing business is to be disrespectful. It’s all about Eddie. I’ve never seen anyone who’s more narcissistic or goes more out of his way to screw with other people’s business."

Hearn recently had a public war of words with Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather promotions. The feud reignited as Ellerbe felt Hearn had mismanaged Devin Haney. Hearn retorted by saying that Ellerbe was irrelevant.

He then said he would do anything he could to sign Gervonta Davis to spite Leonard Ellerbe. After his last fight, Davis appeared to continue his relationship with Mayweather Promotions.

Watch Eddie Hearn speak about Gervonta Davis and Leonard Ellerbe:

