Devin Haney's father banned from Australia ahead of George Kambosos Jr. fight

Devin Haney is set to face George Kambosos Jr. June 5th in a lightweight unification bout. Haney will have to fight without his dad and trainer Bill Haney.

Devin Haney's father has revealed that his request for a visa to enter Australia has not been approved. The lack of access for Haney is the result of a 1992 felony drug conviction. As well as his role as Haney’s father, Bill is his trainer and manager.

The inability to secure a visa for Bill was also the reason why Devin Haney did not attend the first press conference. Billy Haney recently said on Trill Boxing Talk:

“I want the world to know as a dad I prepared Devin for this moment. We werent going to let anything get in the way of this moment of Devin showing up and showing out and doing what he does best. As a father I consider myself first and foremost my job is to preapre him for the day he will no longer have me."

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will still face each other in Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia. The fight will unify the WBA, IBF, WBO and, Ring Magazine Lightweight Championships held by Kambosos Jr with Haney’s WBC Lightweight Championship.

The homecoming fight for Kambosos Jr. is his first defense of his championship titles. Kambosos Jr. earned the titles as an underdog in a split decision defeat of Teófimo López in November last year.

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are part of an exciting division

The lightweight division is one of the most exciting weight classes in boxing at the moment. The winner of Haney-Kambosos Jr will be the first Undisputed Lightweight Champion in the four-belt era. There are other major names who will want a shot at the winner.

Gervonta Davis, the No.1-ranked lightweight according to Boxrec, will fight his mandatory challenger Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Vasyl Lomachenko, meanwhile, has joined a territorial defense batallion in Ukraine, but may make a return like his countryman Oleksandr Usyk.

Ryan Garcia is set for a big fight at the Staples Center on July 16th. A fight with Isaac Cruz looked to be in the works, but Garcia still wants a big name next.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia What cruz needs to understand and his idiotic manager Sean gibbons who has nothing but disrespected to me and lied to me on other occasions and I’m talking to his son to, I’ll go on and headline at staples center July 16th while you guys use someone as a pawn. Run cruz from them What cruz needs to understand and his idiotic manager Sean gibbons who has nothing but disrespected to me and lied to me on other occasions and I’m talking to his son to, I’ll go on and headline at staples center July 16th while you guys use someone as a pawn. Run cruz from them

Teófimo López, meanwhile, looks to be moving up to light welterweight following his loss to George Kambosos Jr.

Edited by John Cunningham