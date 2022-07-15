Watch: Throwback to Jake Paul's first day at boxing training as he prepares to take on Hasim Rahman Jr. 

Jake Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

While he trains for his next big bout, let's rewind time to his very first day of boxing training to face KSI's little brother, Deji. Posted to his YouTube channel back in 2018, the then baby-faced Paul started his day by eating 2 raw eggs and going on a 5 mile run. The fight took place in Philadelphia, so his team of friends tried to pump him up by reminding him that this city was where Rocky took place.

The vlog showed Paul doing some jumping jacks, high-knees, and runs in a local park in a custom orange fight robe that stated he was the Vlog Champion. Paul shadow boxed in front of the Rocky Balboa statue and then ran up the legendary set of stairs to the Philadelphia Museum of Art like Balboa did in the film.

Jake Paul, better known now as 'The Problem Child', also did some mitt work in front of some young fans. It's clear to see Paul's skillset has come a long way since this first fight vlog was put out.

Paul added this video to his Instagram:

Watch the full clip of training here:

Jake Paul vs. Hassim Rahman Jr.

Now that Tommy Fury is out of the fight for a second time against Jake Paul due to issues entering the United States, Paul will face a more experienced fighter. Hasim Rahman Jr. is a 12-1 heavyweight boxer with 6 knockouts.

Paul stated in an interview with ESPN that he is looking to prove that he is a real boxer when he faces Rahman Jr. His past opponents have all had some notoriety on their own outside of the sport. By taking this opponent who is only known for boxing, he feels it will add some legitimacy to his claims that he is a serious boxer.

Paul also added that he's looking to knockout Rahman Jr., and he feels that doing so will be more than enough for doubters to rethink their stance on him.

Rahman Jr., nicknamed 'Gold Blooded', is coming off of a knockout loss to James McKenzie Morrison, so he will be looking to get back into the win column when he faces Jake Paul. His experience as well as his size advantage will certainly lend a hand in the fight.

See Paul and Rahman Jr.'s faceoff here:

