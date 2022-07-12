"Don't book your own funeral" - Fans sound off after Jake Paul shares fake video of a 'hooker' with Conor McGregor in response to Twitter beef

Jake Paul recently responded to Irish superstar Conor McGregor's claims that 'The Problem Child' is not a big pay-per-view draw.

Paul uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he hurled insults at the Irishman and accused him of having affairs with sex workers.

Jake Paul @jakepaul The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. https://t.co/y9wbMhmWIs

Fans on social media have voiced their opinion on the on-going beef, with some saying that a fight between Paul and 'The Notorious' would not fare well for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

One user asked the 25-year-old not to book his funeral by arranging a matchup with McGregor:

"There’s a big difference between Conor Mcregor and Tommy Fury. Don’t book your own funeral."

K.H.A.N 💎 @khan45887895 @jakepaul There’s a big difference between Conor Mcreggor and Tommy Fury. Don’t book your own funeral @jakepaul There’s a big difference between Conor Mcreggor and Tommy Fury. Don’t book your own funeral

A few more tweets from people slamming Paul's latest video can be seen below:

Depressed Lakers Fan @oprahsideclark @jakepaul Jake you need this fight more than Conor needs it. What can you offer Conor that he doesn’t already have? Money? Clout? @jakepaul Jake you need this fight more than Conor needs it. What can you offer Conor that he doesn’t already have? Money? Clout? 😂

クラウツ @Cloudstwr @jakepaul You’re nothing compared to the Mystic Mac @jakepaul You’re nothing compared to the Mystic Mac

Rico @ricothegoat69 @jakepaul he don’t know who you are lil bro @jakepaul he don’t know who you are lil bro 😹 😹

Tyggy @Tyggy_JKVVD @jakepaul !BREAKING! Conor Mcgregor is tested positive for dont knowing who the fook is that guy Jake Paul @jakepaul !BREAKING! Conor Mcgregor is tested positive for dont knowing who the fook is that guy Jake Paul

Big Ellerz 🔰🍀 @Sam_Ellery_ @jakepaul Bro you can’t compare to Conor’s stardom, you ain’t selling 2,4million PPVs ever unless you fought him, he’d carry you. @jakepaul Bro you can’t compare to Conor’s stardom, you ain’t selling 2,4million PPVs ever unless you fought him, he’d carry you.

That was not all. Many voiced their thoughts in support of 'The Problem Child'. Some of them can be seen below:

LaRusso @Thomas32555009 @jakepaul Must admit Jake Paul has grown on me, he does bring entertainment value and does seem to have some natural ability. Beats Tommy for me and a Conor fight would be interesting! @jakepaul Must admit Jake Paul has grown on me, he does bring entertainment value and does seem to have some natural ability. Beats Tommy for me and a Conor fight would be interesting!

Hip Hop Saved My Life @LNDLRDPunter @jakepaul You have to give Jake is props, nothing in this video he stated is false and he is the king of social media posts! @jakepaul You have to give Jake is props, nothing in this video he stated is false and he is the king of social media posts!

Josh Deitel @joshdeitel @jakepaul Say what you want, this guy knows how to sell a fight... @jakepaul Say what you want, this guy knows how to sell a fight...

. @ConnorMcCartn3y @jakepaul I can honestly say I've never been a fan of Jake, that may change now and this video is 100% spot on. Well done Sir @jakepaul I can honestly say I've never been a fan of Jake, that may change now and this video is 100% spot on. Well done Sir

The recent beef between Paul and 'Mystic Mac' started when the YouTuber-turned-boxer made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour. During his time there, Paul once again called out the Irishman for a fight.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



"He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us."



youtu.be/z7eQEYsyUl0 .@JakePaul says a fight with Conor McGregor has "got to happen""He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us." .@JakePaul says a fight with Conor McGregor has "got to happen" 💰 #TheMMAHour"He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us."▶️ youtu.be/z7eQEYsyUl0 https://t.co/qMLSBx85to

In response to Paul's statement, McGregor questioned Paul's popularity and claimed that the 25-year-old has only managed to sell 75,000 pay-per-view buys.

Michael Bisping wants to see Conor McGregor fight Charles Oliveira

Rumors have long been floating around that Conor McGregor's comeback fight could be against Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. Although no confirmation has been made by the UFC regarding this, Michael Bisping is more than interested in seeing the matchup.

'The Count' spoke about the potential fight in an episode of the Believe You Me podcast:

"Conor McGregor versus [Charles Oliveira] would be a great fight. You can sit here and hate on Conor all you want but you can't say the guy can't fight. You can't say the guy can't crack... You can feel how you feel about him personally, he's been amazing for the sport. Listen, is he past his prime? Maybe. Can he f****g deliver every time he steps in the octagon? Absolutely. It would be very exciting."

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

McGregor has been out of action since July last year when he suffered a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. There are talks of him returning to action soon but no official date has been confirmed yet by the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far