"Don't book your own funeral" - Fans sound off after Jake Paul shares fake video of a 'hooker' with Conor McGregor in response to Twitter beef

Jake Paul recently responded to Irish superstar Conor McGregor's claims that 'The Problem Child' is not a big pay-per-view draw.
Paul uploaded a video to his Twitter account where he hurled insults at the Irishman and accused him of having affairs with sex workers.
Fans on social media have voiced their opinion on the on-going beef, with some saying that a fight between Paul and 'The Notorious' would not fare well for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
One user asked the 25-year-old not to book his funeral by arranging a matchup with McGregor:
"There’s a big difference between Conor Mcregor and Tommy Fury. Don’t book your own funeral."
A few more tweets from people slamming Paul's latest video can be seen below:
That was not all. Many voiced their thoughts in support of 'The Problem Child'. Some of them can be seen below:
The recent beef between Paul and 'Mystic Mac' started when the YouTuber-turned-boxer made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour. During his time there, Paul once again called out the Irishman for a fight.
In response to Paul's statement, McGregor questioned Paul's popularity and claimed that the 25-year-old has only managed to sell 75,000 pay-per-view buys.
Michael Bisping wants to see Conor McGregor fight Charles Oliveira
Rumors have long been floating around that Conor McGregor's comeback fight could be against Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title. Although no confirmation has been made by the UFC regarding this, Michael Bisping is more than interested in seeing the matchup.
'The Count' spoke about the potential fight in an episode of the Believe You Me podcast:
"Conor McGregor versus [Charles Oliveira] would be a great fight. You can sit here and hate on Conor all you want but you can't say the guy can't fight. You can't say the guy can't crack... You can feel how you feel about him personally, he's been amazing for the sport. Listen, is he past his prime? Maybe. Can he f****g deliver every time he steps in the octagon? Absolutely. It would be very exciting."
You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:
McGregor has been out of action since July last year when he suffered a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. There are talks of him returning to action soon but no official date has been confirmed yet by the UFC.