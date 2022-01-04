Watch: When 50 Cent thought he would have to fight Mike Tyson because of Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson is widely regarded as one of the most raucous and controversial fighters in the world. The heavyweight legend was an absolute killer inside the ring, but he also had numerous explosive moments outside of it, making him all the more scarier.

We have heard some wild tales about Tyson over the years, including one recalled by 50 Cent. The rapper almost thought he would have to fight Tyson because the boxing legend did not like Floyd Mayweather.

50 Cent, known to be a close friend of Mayweather, narrated the incident when he appeared on Lil Wayne's Young Money radio show in 2020. The rapper said:

"Mike Tyson said, 'Come here, let me talk to you for a second, 50.' He pulled me outside the door, he pushed the door and the door opened. He came outside, he said, 'I used to hate that n**** [Floyd Mayweather].' I said, 'Oh s**t, I gotta fight this n**** [Mike Tyson].' I'm thinking, 'I might have to fight this n****.'"

Watch 50 Cent talk about his encounter with Mike Tyson in the video below:

Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson are two of the greatest boxers to have ever laced the gloves, but they have never been on good terms. The two legendary pugilists have displayed mutual respect for what the other has accomplished in the sport, but have also hinted at a dislike towards each other.

Back in 2015, Mayweather claimed to be the greatest boxer in history for his unbeaten 50-0 record, suggesting he was even better than Muhammad Ali. Mike Tyson was quick to hit back at 'Money' for his statement, saying:

'He's very delusional. Listen, if he was anywhere near that realm of great [Muhammad] Ali, he'd be able to take his kids to school by himself. He can't take his kids to school by himself, and he is talking about he's great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can't take his kids alone to school by himself. He's a little scared man. He's a very small, scared man."

You can watch Mike Tyson blast Floyd Mayweather in the video below:

Who will Mike Tyson fight next?

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring to fight fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. The heavyweight legend has hinted that he will step inside the squared circle again in the near future.

There has been a lot of speculation around who could potentially be his next opponent. 'Iron Mike' has been consistently linked with former rival Evander Holyfield.

Unfortunately, when he made a short-notice return to the boxing ring against former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort last year, Holyfield suffered a devastating first-round KO loss. Since his defeat, many have questioned whether Holyfield should still be allowed to compete again.

Also Read Article Continues below

With that in mind, it seems unlikely we'll be seeing Tyson and Holyfield clash again.

Edited by Harvey Leonard