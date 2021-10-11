"You fight in a lot of different ways"- Evander Holyfield weighs in on fighting again

Evander Holyfield suffered a terrible first-round TKO loss against Vitor Belfort in his comeback fight. The showing was poor for Holyfield, who looked out of shape returning to the squared circle after a decade. The 58-year old even received a thirty-day medical suspension following his loss to Belfort.

Evander Holyfield has now weighed in on the possibility of fighting again. According to 'The Real Deal', he could never definitely say that he won't fight again as fighting pertains to all aspects of life. However, Holyfield revealed that he wasn't actively looking for a fight at the moment. Asked about the possibility of a return, Holyfield said on a recent episode of the Awfully Irish Podcast:

"Well I never say I won't fight again. Because you fight in a lot of different ways you know. I mean even in communication you fight. And the thing is that I'm in great shape and I'm always doing the things to help (stay in shape). Yeah, but the thing is that I'm not looking for a fight. But I'm always in shape. God this is just a part of life."

Watch Evander Holyfield's interview on the Awfully Irish Podcast below:

Evander Holyfield on his loss to Vitor Belfort

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort headlined a Triller Fight Club card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida in September. Holyfield replaced Oscar De La Hoya, who tested positive for COVID-19 just a week before the fight.

It was a complete beatdown from the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He repeatedly rocked Holyfield before knocking him down with an uppercut. When Holyfield got back to his feet, he was unable to respond to Belfort's flurry of punches, forcing the referee to call a stop to the contest.

𝙎𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚🇦🇺🏝 @SlawsomeMMA #TrillerFightClub Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort Vitor Belfort just destroyed Evander Holyfield We just witnessed elderly abuse on live TV #HolyfieldBelfort #TrillerFightClub https://t.co/2jxTzUF4iq

Evander Holyfield expressed frustration at his loss, calling it an early stoppage. Holyfield said in the post-fight interview:

"The guy pushed me, the guy is strong. But I wasn’t hurt. There wasn’t no shot that hurt me real bad. He got me with a shot and I was off balance. I’m not hurt. It’s kind of sad. I think it was a bad call, he shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Evander Holyfield immediately after his defeat to Vitor Belfort: “I’m not hurt. It’s kinda sad. It is what it is. I think it was a bad call, I think the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.” Evander Holyfield immediately after his defeat to Vitor Belfort: “I’m not hurt. It’s kinda sad. It is what it is. I think it was a bad call, I think the referee shouldn’t have stopped the fight that quick.”

