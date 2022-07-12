What did boxer Adrien Broner do in court that led to him being jailed?

Adrien Broner is no stranger to being in the spotlight, whether for good or bad reasons. Outside of the ring, Broner has had some struggles to stay out of trouble. In November 2020, a judge threw him in jail after holding him in contempt of court.

This occurred during a civil lawsuit against Broner by a woman he assaulted in a nightclub back in 2018. Judge Nancy Margaret Russo of the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland, Ohio, ruled that Broner had failed or refused to comply with deadlines that had been set for him to turn in documents and evidence to show why he had not paid the $800,000 he had been ordered to pay the victim.

Broner attempted to say he had no money to his name, but the judge cited an Instagram video that refuted that claim. It showed Adrien Broner dealing with large stacks of money.

Broner had claimed this money wasn't his, and that he had rich friends who would send it to him to help him and he would spend it on bills and food. Judge Russo then ordered him to remain in jail until he provided truthful information to the victim's attorney.

Adrien Broner's comeback

Adrien Broner has been away from the boxing ring since his last fight in February 2021 where he earned a unanimous decision win over Jovanie Santiago. Prior to that, he had a two-year lay-off after a loss to Manny Pacquiao.

He is planning his return to the ring to face Omar Figueroa Jr. on August 20, 2022 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Broner, also known as 'The Problem', has held championships in four weight classes including the WBO Super Featherweight Title, the WBC Lightweight Title, the WBA Welterweight Title, and the WBA Light Welterweight Title. He has a record of 34-4-1-1 with 24 knockouts.

'AB' has expressed his excitement about his return, and has shared that he plans to win in spectacular fashion and up his knockout record to 25.

