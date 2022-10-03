Is Andrew Tate British?

Andrew Tate is an American-British internet personality and former professional kickboxer. He was born in Washington, D.C., but was raised in Luton, England, making him a multi-racial individual.

'Cobra' Tate’s African-American father, Emory Tate, was a chess international master. Meanwhile, his British mother, Eileen Tate, worked at a catering establishment.

Prior to becoming the internet’s most hated person, Tate was once a world champion kickboxer. He has a professional record of 43-9. He won both the ISKA Full Contact Cruiserweight and Light Heavyweight championships.

The 35-year-old is currently one of the most famous personalities on social media. He also runs Hustler's University, a social network based on Discord where he sells training courses about how to make money, attract women, and achieve what he perceives to be the ultimate male physique.

In late August, Tate was banned from the full gamut of social networks -- Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter -- due to his controversial remarks about women. The ban dealt a painful blow to the operation of his online business, Hustler University.

He was relatively unknown until 2022 when he started going viral on TikTok due to his misogynistic remarks. In 2016, he was unceremoniously removed from the British reality TV show The Big Brother after a video of him allegedly “beating” his ex-girlfriend was leaked.

Watch Andrew Tate being kicked out of the Big Brother house:

Andrew Tate thinks he could easily beat Logan Paul in a fight

Andrew Tate has been vocal about his distaste with YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul.

In a brand new podcast with FreshandFit, Tate gave his predictions on what would happen if he did end up fighting Paul. He said:

“He's gonna walk away with a broken face and less of the money and I would absolutely and utterly destroy him, and I think he knows that."

Logan Paul is currently a professional wrestler under WWE. He has fought in the boxing ring thrice but failed to win a single time. Despite that, he went the distance against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match last June 2021.

Watch Tate’s full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far