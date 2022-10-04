What is Andrew Tate's theme song?

Andrew Tate has gone viral on social media, and fan-made TikTok videos about him are often accompanied by a French pop song entitled “Tourner Dans Le Vide” by singer-songwriter 'Indila' or Adila Sedraïa in real life.

In English, the song's title means “spinning in the emptiness.” It was released on February 22, 2014, and is the second single from Indila’s first album, Mini World.

Tourner Dans Le Vide is sung entirely in French. It has over 55 million views on YouTube and has more than 70 million plays on Spotify.

The comment section of the song on YouTube is also filled with 'Cobra' Tate references.

Check out "Tourner Dans Le Vide” by Adila Sedraïa:

Tate, now the internet's "King of Toxic Masculinity," is an American-British internet personality and former professional kickboxer. He is currently the most hated person online due to his misogynistic remarks.

In late August, Tate was banned from the full gamut of social networks -- Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter -- due to his controversial remarks about women. The blacklistings dealt a huge blow to his 'Hustler's University', a social network based on Discord where he sells training courses about how to make money, attract women, and achieve what he perceives to be the ultimate male persona.

What is Andrew Tate’s net worth?

During a Twitch stream with Adin Ross, Andrew Tate (Emory Andrew Tate III in real life) claimed he had become the world's first trillionaire. He said:

“I might not want to boast, but I’m a trillionaire, world’s first.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tate’s real net worth is very far from what he claims it to be as he only has an estimated worth of around £16.2million.

Tate also owns quite a handful of cars. He has a very beautiful collection which includes a Porsche 911, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, BMW, and several more, caknowledge.com reported. The social media commentator and businessman owns a house in Bucharest, where he is currently living.

