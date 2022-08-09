Boxing schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend? 

The boxing world will see a former Unified World Champion return to the ring this Saturday night. Teofimo Lopez will fight Pedro Campa on August 13th at the Resorts World Las Vegas in Winchester, Nevada. Lopez is making his debut at 140lbs in a bid to become world champion again.

'The Takeover' made the decision to move up following his loss to George Kambosos Jr. Lopez and his father planned to make the move to 140 lbs even before the Kambosos Jr. fight.

Teofimo Lopez believes he is not able to retain much power every time he has to cut weight. He believes he will be able to make the weight limit of 140lbs more naturally without losing any of his power.

For Pedro Campa, it's an opportunity to introduce himself on the global stage against one of the biggest stars in boxing. Campa is looking to cause an upset and thwart Lopez's title dreams in the junior welterweight division. The Top Rank card is also stacked with great fights on the undercard.

Boxing event this weekend: Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa main card

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa - junior welterweight (10 rounds)

Teofimo Lopez makes his debut at 140 pounds with his eyes set on another world title. Pedro Campa looks to thwart the former champions' plans in a 10-round main event.

Lopez was one of the most devastating punchers in the lightweight division. He put on a dominant display in the division and held three of the four belts. He will look to replicate the same success at junior welterweight.

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas - junior middleweight (8 rounds)

The unbeaten Puerto Rican boxing sensation Xander Zayas is set to fight for the second time this year against knockout artist Elias Espadas in an eight-round junior middleweight matchup.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa undercard

Andres Cortes vs. Abraham Montoya - Junior lightweight (8 rounds)

Duke Ragan vs. D’Angelo Fuentes - Featherweight (6 rounds)

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney - Middleweight (6 rounds)

Charlie Sheehy vs. Juan Manuel Castaneda Valle - Lightweight (4 rounds)

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz - Junior welterweight (6 rounds)

Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Edy Valencia - Featherweight (8 rounds)

