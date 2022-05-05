What is Canelo Alvarez's Canelo Promotions?

Canelo Alvarez is the Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion of the world. He is also the No.1-rated pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to most ranking bodies. He will challenge Dmitry Bivol, the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion, for his belt this weekend.

Alvarez also runs a promotional company, Canelo Promotions, which mainly operates in Mexico. However, the company's website has very little information regarding its operations and there have been no posts on its Twitter or Facebook since 2017.

Boxrec lists over twenty events organized by the company between 2010 and 2021, three of which were held in the United States. Most of the bouts listed took place between 2010 and 2014, with thirteen taking place in 2011. The most recent bout was Alvarez's fight against Caleb Plant in November 2021 at the MGM Grand.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2



Canelo Knocking Plant out is right up there with the greatest #boxing moments of 2021. #CaneloPlant Canelo Knocking Plant out is right up there with the greatest #boxing moments of 2021. #CaneloPlanthttps://t.co/ee6GgQyhw3

Alvarez's promotional company organized two other bouts in 2021 - one in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and Canelo's February fight with Avni Yildirim in Miami. The card in Mexico featured a World Boxing Association Interim World Light Flyweight Title bout between Daniel Matellon and Jose Argumedo. The fight was held in collaboration with DAZN.

Tapology lists more bouts between 2019 and 2022, including the upcoming fight between Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol.

Check out DAZN's highlight reel for Matellon vs. Argumedo here:

In 2020, Alvarez's fight with Callum Smith in Texas was also co-promoted by DAZN and 'Cinnamon's promotional company. This was the first fight in six years to be promoted by the company, according to Boxrec.

Why has Canelo Promotions reappeared?

In 2018, Alvarez signed a deal with DAZN, giving them streaming rights to his next eleven fights. In 2020, he took DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions to court, claiming that they were not living up to their promises. The deal was then dissolved, making Alvarez a free agent. He then immediately made a fight with Smith, which he co-promoted himself.

By establishing his own promotional company, he secured control over the terms of his bouts.

It seems that Canelo Promotions has been active in Mexico throughout the past decade. The bout list on Boxrec is likely incomplete. However, the company became less active as Alvarez's career exploded in the United States. When his relationship with promoter and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya deteriorated, Alvarez seemed to revamp his promotional company to take control of his career.

The promotional company has continued to collaborate with DAZN despite Alvarez's court battle with the company. In 2021, the two companies organized a fight series beginning with Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Joel Cordova in June of that year.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Tonight's 'Flavor of the Night' Presented by Julio Cesar Martinez was just too much for Joel Cordova tonight.Tonight's 'Flavor of the Night' Presented by @trulyseltzer Julio Cesar Martinez was just too much for Joel Cordova tonight.Tonight's 'Flavor of the Night' Presented by @trulyseltzer https://t.co/W5Wxo4oLi5

