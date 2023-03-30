Frank Warren has given a decisive statement on what got the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout canceled.

'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk were slated for an undisputed heavyweight championship bout for a while. However, after months of negotiations, it was recently announced that the fight is officially off the table after the two parties failed to come to terms.

While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding why the fight was eventually canceled after being months in the making, Tyson Fury's promoter Frank Warren seems to have an interesting take on the subject. During a recent interview with talkSPORT Boxing, Warren suggested that social media deserves a certain part of the blame for Fury vs. Usyk being canceled:

"You know what has killed this, social media. All the pi**ing around on the social media. If we're going to be left to people to do it in a grown-up way, it woduln't have been a problem and that's what does it. Everyone has to justify things and say things and fighters take a stance. This one, the social media has half killed the fight."

Watch Frank Warren's interview below:

What did 'The Gypsy King' say after Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk was canceled?

'The Gypsy King' is seemingly unhappy following the fall through of a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk. So much so that after it was announced that the fight was officially off the table, Fury took to social media and went on an expletive rant directed at the Ukrainian.

In the video, Tyson Fury took shots at Oleksandr Usyk and suggested that he was "never man enough" to fight him. He said:

"Usyk, you little sh*thouse. You proper little sh*t bag, bog eyed, gappy teeth, ugly little rat b**tard, you little slimy fu*ker. Tried all of it to get out of it, begging for a rematch like a little girl, you got your rematch and didn't even want to fight at that. You little sh*thouse pu**y, always knew pu**y that you was never man enough to tangle up with the Gypsy King, ever in your life you little s*thouse."

Watch the video below:

That said, Fury's future hangs in doubt at the moment. However, Oleksandr Usyk and his team have already started negotiating a potential fight against his mandatory challenger, Daniel Dubois.

