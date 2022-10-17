What happened to Mike Tyson’s sister Denise?

Mike Tyson has lost a lot throughout his life. Jimmy Kirkpatrick, Tyson's father, abandoned the family when he was just two years old. His mother, Lorna Smith Tyson, died in 1982 when he was only 16 years old. ‘Iron Mike’ then suffered another loss eight years later when his only sister died.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Denise Anderson, Tyson’s sister, died on February 21, 1990, of an apparent heart attack at her residence in Queens, New York. She was only 24 years old at the time.

Denise was discovered unconscious by her husband at exactly 8:30 a.m. in their St. Albans home. She was rushed to the intensive care unit but was declared dead on arrival, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

The LA Times reported that Anderson weighed “between 300 and 400 pounds” at the time. She also reportedly had diabetes and asthma, which were said to have contributed greatly to her untimely passing.

Anderson’s death came a little over a week after Tyson, who was 23 years old back then, lost his undisputed world heavyweight title. He was knocked out in the 10th round by James Douglas in Tokyo, marking one of boxing’s greatest upsets.

Mike Tyson remains in good shape at 56

At 56 years old, Mike Tyson remains in good shape. Although he was recently seen being wheelchaired at an airport, the former heavyweight champion clarified it was only because his sciatica flared up.

More recently, he dropped a video of himself training. During it, 'Iron Mike' looked to be in great shape as he displayed power on the mitts.

Watch Mike Tyson turn back the hands of clock in this recent training video on Instagram:

Tyson was rumored for more exhibitions after a successful bout against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. However, the boxing icon hasn't confirmed anything yet and it doesn't seem like he will step through the ropes anytime soon.

Tyson has been participating in movies and is busy running his cannabis business.

