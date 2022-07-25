What was Mike Tyson's fighting weight?

Mike Tyson is one of boxing's biggest household names thanks to to his legendary era inside the squared circle. The American was known as 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' and steamrolled his way through his opponents.

'Iron Mike' competed from 1985 to 2005 and retired from boxing with a record of 50-6, including 44 knockouts. Tyson was a heavyweight and became the youngest ever heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 20.

Tyson would mostly weigh in at around 218 pounds (99 kg) with a height of 5'10, which combined perfectly with his peekaboo style. The boxing style was taught to him from a young age by his coach Cus D’Amato, which revolved around him bobbing and weaving under his opponents' punches.

The former fighter's first title win was against Trevor Berbick in a second-round knockout for the WBC World Title. He then went on to become the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBC, WBA and IBF Titles at the same time.

The American shared the ring with many more boxing greats such as Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield and Frank Bruno.

Watch Mike Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick here:

Who was the biggest heavyweight star before Mike Tyson?

Throughout the many eras of boxing, many heavyweight stars have been legendary figures in the sport's history. This includes some of the first-ever heavyweights like Jack Johnson, who was the first African-American to win a world heavyweight boxing championship.

In the era just before Mike Tyson took center stage, the biggest star was Muhammad Ali, who fought until 1981. He retired after being defeated by Larry Holmes and Trevor Berbick, who Tyson went on to defeat.

The young Tyson, at the time, would speak regularly to Ali and, although he had a different style, Ali would offer advice.

Other big heavyweight names that Ali shared his era with included George Foreman, Joe Frazier and Leon Spinks.

Watch Tyson with Ali here:

