What's next for Luis Ortiz after third career loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the WBC title eliminator?

Luis Ortiz suffered his third career loss against Andy Ruiz over the weekend at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.

“King Kong”, despite being eleven years older than “The Destroyer”, fought bravely throughout their twelve-round WBC title eliminator. Ortiz was able to go the distance despite being knocked down multiple times in the fight.

However, it appears that fans haven’t seen the last of Ortiz. He immediately called for a second fight against Ruiz.

The 43-year-old Cuban pugilist said after the fight:

“I want a rematch. I was keeping my hands up but the eyes wasn’t a problem. After this do you think I’m done? What do the people want?”

It remains unclear whether Ruiz and Ortiz will meet again soon. But Ruiz wants to fight again soon after the statement victory. He has his eyes set on meeting Deontay Wilder, who is scheduled to face Robert Helenius in another title eliminator next month.

Retiring at this stage wouldn’t be a shame for Luis Ortiz. With his impressive 33-3-2 record as a pro [alongwith 28 KOs], Ortiz already has his name written in the history books. He held the WBA interim heavyweight title from 2015 to 2016, and challenged twice for the WBC heavyweight title in 2018 and 2019.

But given his heart and recent pronouncements, it’s safe to assume, for now, that he isn’t going anywhere.

Watch the full fight highlights of Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz:

Luis Ortiz wears “Free Cain Velasquez” shirt after losing to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Luis Ortiz may have lost to Andy Ruiz Jr., but it didn’t stop him from using his moment in the spotlight to show support for the incarcerated MMA fighter Cain Velasquez.

In his post-fight interview, Ortiz put on a shirt that read “FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ.”

Check out Ortiz supporting Cain Velasquez:

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham Luis Ortiz puts on a FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ T-shirt after his heavyweight fight. Luis Ortiz puts on a FREE CAIN VELASQUEZ T-shirt after his heavyweight fight. https://t.co/19k3DYzF0M

Velasquez, 40, is being charged with attempted murder and 10 other gun-related charges after he allegedly chased down Harry Goularte and shot his vehicle, hitting Goularte's stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte is being charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February and has been denied bail on three separate occasions.

