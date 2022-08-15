"Gervonta is emerging as a superstar" - When Joe Rogan commented on Gervonta Davis' performance against Rolando Romero

This past May, Gervonta Davis stopped Rolando Romero by knocking him out with a devastating power shot in the sixth round.

Following Davis' 25th professional knockout win, he is now being placed in a conversation to become a superstar in boxing. While he is yet to hold one of the legitimate world titles in the lightweight division, he stands as one of the most lethal competitors.

Joe Rogan commented on Davis' victory over Romero during an episode of his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, where he expressed his admiration for the fighter:

"I think Gervonta is emerging as a superstar. Like, people are realizing this guy sleeps people... He's a superstar and he's a guy who delivers. Romero is no joke, man, Romero is scary. I was watching him and his power early on and I was like, 'Jesus, this guy can crack!' Super confident in his power too."

Joe Rogan suggests that Gervonta Davis could take a similar route to what Floyd Mayweather Jr. did

During his clash with Rolando Romero, Gervonta Davis appeared to hurt his hand in the fifth round. This was evident by his facial expression following a punch that he'd thrown.

This is very similar to Floyd Mayweather's early career, where he continually suffered from hand injuries. However, the 50-0 boxer adjusted his style to become more defensively sound and avoid landing heavy shots with his injury-prone hands.

During Joe Rogan's podcast episode, where he commented on Davis' latest performance against Romero, he compared the young fighter to Mayweather.

"This was around the same time in Floyd's career when Floyd started getting hand issues... Floyd figured it out though, he figured out how to maintain his career even with those hand injuries. He figured out how to get people more excited about talking about him but be better defensively. If you go back and watch the 'Pretty Boy' Floyd fights, when he was 'Pretty Boy' Floyd, he was beating people up."

