When is Katie Taylor boxing next?

Katie Taylor is set to return to action this Saturday night on DAZN against Karen Carabajal.

'KT' has been out of action since her 'Fight of the Year' contender with Amanda Serrano in April. The bout was billed as one of the biggest women's fights in boxing history, and the contest lived up to the hype.

In that outing at Madison Square Garden, the Irish superstar won by split decision. The decision was controversial, as many, including Jake Paul, stated that 'The Real Deal' deserved the victory. The YouTuber later went as far as to suggest that the fight was fixed in Taylor's favor. Following Paul's comments, he was sued by Taylor's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

Given the controversial result and subsequent drama post-fight, it was assumed that there would be a rematch between the two. However, for reasons that were never revealed, both women went their separate ways. For her part, Serrano returned to action in September, defeating Sarah Mahfoud.

Now, Katie Taylor is set to make her return this Saturday at the SSE Arena in London. She will look to preserve her 21-0 record against the unbeaten Karen Carabajal who, sitting at 19-0, will look to pull off an upset.

Will Katie Taylor defeat Karen Carabajal?

Currently, Katie Taylor is an overwhelming favorite to defeat Karen Carabjal on her return to action.

'KT' is one of the greatest women's boxer on the planet. Given her victories over names such as Amanda Serrano, Natasha Jonas, Delfine Persoon, and more, it's hard to argue that she isn't the best. There's also her amateur career, during which she five won consecutive world championships.

On the opposite end of things, Karen Carabajal is just beginning her career. She has mostly defeated regional competitors up to this point. While she is 19-0 as a professional, she's not had nearly as many accolades as Taylor in the amateur scene.

Carabajal isn't exactly dominating her opponents either. In her 19 career victories, she's scored just two finishes. Given the level of opposition so far, her lack of finishes is a major sticking point for many fans expecting a competitive fight with Taylor.

Based on the betting lines from MGM, the Irish star is a -2500 betting favorite. Meanwhile, Carabajal is a +1000 underdog.

