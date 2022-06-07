How Mike Tyson avenged his amateur losses with a thunderous KO as a pro

Mike Tyson had two challenging nights against Henry Tillman when they squared off at the amateur level in 1984. A young Tyson fell prey to Tillman’s fighting style, disrupting his Olympic goals in the process. The 17-year-old Tyson couldn't get the better of his 6’3” opponent.

Tyson and Tillman clashed twice in 1984, in the span of a month. The first fight was held in the Olympic heavyweight trials at the Tarrant Co. Convention Center. The three-round battle saw Tillman move comfortably on his way to a unanimous decision win.

Tyson and Tillman re-collided at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the US Olympic Box-Offs heavyweight contest next month. Mike Tyson desperately tried to settle the score but lost once again. Tillman produced a similar game plan in another three-round battle to win via unanimous decision.

Tillman then turned professional the same year. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson entered the pro-circuit in 1985. Both men started successfully but Tillman was nowhere close to Tyson in regards to charisma and star power.

Following his pro debut in '85, ‘Iron’ Mike became the youngest ever Heavyweight World Champion in 1986. His vicious run came to a halt after being knocked out by James 'Buster' Douglas in 1990.

Tyson returned to the ring four months later and took on his amateur rival Henry Tillman.

Mike Tyson vs. Henry Tillman in professional boxing

Six years after their amateur battle, Tyson and Tillman fought as pros in what became a highlight reel win for ‘Iron’ Mike.

Coming back from a shocking upset, Tyson wanted to regain his lost dominance in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, Tillman, who had already beaten Tyson in the amateurs, wanted to repeat it as a professional.

The high voltage heavyweight clash took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the same place where they last fought as amateurs. This time, Mike Tyson left no doubts regarding his supremacy and returned to the winning track.

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

He chased down Henry Tillman as soon as the bell rang. Despite the size disadvantage, Tyson went for the haymakers. As the violent former champion approached Tillman, the fight didn’t look like it would go the distance.

Tyson needed just one perfect punch to put his opponent to sleep which he landed in the first round. It was the beginning of another win-streak for Tyson, which ended against Evander Holyfield in 1996.

