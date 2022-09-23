What is the start time of Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao?

Shakur Stevenson is set to return to the boxing ring this weekend to take on Robson Conceicao.

Leading up to the fight, Stevenson has been stripped of his unified featherweight championship belts due to missing weight. However, Robson Conceicao could still become the champion if he manages to secure a win.

The bout will go down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and the main card is expected to kick off at around 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT, while the ring walks for the main event are expected to start around 11:30 PM ET / 8:30 PM PT. It is worth noting that the timings can further change depending upon how long the fights leading up to the main event last.

With that said, it would be interesting to see if Shakur Stevenson can walk away with a victory in what could be his last matchup in the super-featherweight division or if Robson Conceicao can upset the odds to become the new kingpin of the division.

By how much did Shakur Stevenson miss weight for his fight against Robson Conceicao?

Shakur Stevenson weighed in at 1.6 lbs heavier than the super featherweight limit of 130lbs for his fight against Robson Conceicao. Stevenson was subjected to a lot of criticism online following his weight miss. However, he later took to Twitter to reveal that he gave it his all in an attempt to make weight.

The 25-year-old also revealed that his health is his priority at the moment and he will be moving up to the 135-pound division for his next fight. Stevenson stated:

"I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight."

While this is a major setback in his career, the 25-year-old is seemingly motivated to put in a great performance this weekend. In a tweet that followed, he stated:

"It’s showtime I’m locked in regardless see y’all soon"

