Who are the actors playing Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in Mike Tyson's upcoming series 'Mike' on Hulu? 

A highly anticipated upcoming series based on Mike Tyson is set to begin airing soon. Mike will begin on Hulu from August 25th and will also have actors playing the roles of some of his former arch rivals such as Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield.

The lead role in the series will be played by actor Trevante Rhodes and the roles of Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield will be played by Otis Winston and Johnny Alexander respectively.

Otis Winston is best known for his work in Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Games People Play. On the flipside, Johnny Alexander is best known for his work on the TV shows SEAL Team and What Just Happened?

It is worth noting that Mike is an unauthorized series about the former heavyweight champion's life. There is a lot of buzz surrounding the release of the series thanks to the studded starcast and fascinating life story of 'Iron Mike'.

Mike Tyson opens up on his ego and amibition

Mike Tyson recently opened up about how his ego guided him in a conversation with Kevin Hart. During a conversation on Hart to Heart, 'Iron Mike' detailed how ego is "good for a duration":

“My ego says everybody is full of s***. It’s all about me and you. I had to follow that guy till he broke me and I’m back on my knees. That’s where you’ll be if you hang out with him for too long. He’s good for a duration of time and he gets you to the destination you need to go to, but it’s too painful."

Mike Tyson's life trajectory has been nothing short of inspiring. He grew up with nothing and worked hard to have everything very early in his boxing career.

However, his sudden rise to fame came with its consequences. Tyson has been caught up in a variety of legal, personal and financial issues over the years. Fortunately, these setbacks weren't the end of the story for him. 'Iron Mike' has learned from his experiences and come out of it as a better man.

