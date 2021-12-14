Who did Canelo Alvarez draw to?

Canelo Alvarez has two draws in his career. The first draw came against Jorge Juarez in the Mexican's fifth professional fight.

According to BoxRec.com, Jorge Juarez is a Mexican fighter who holds a below-average record of eight wins, 27 losses, and three draws. The highlight of Juarez's career, however, was his fight against Canelo Alvarez when the current pound-for-pound best was coming up the ranks.

The fight was a split decision draw with scores of 37-39, 39-37, and 38-38. Jorge Juarez, who's now retired, works as an assistant in a gym in Tijuana, Mexico.

Speaking to ESPN, Juarez recalled his fight against Canelo Alvarez and stated that he was brought in to fight him in order to test the Mexican prodigy at the time. He also spoke in retrospect about Alvarez's power when he was still a kid.

"They brought me into reading, to test him. That kid, because he was still a kid, he threw his right hand at me with all his force. He was a one-hit fighter and the truth is, he was strong. But he got tired in the second round and I started to get my hands in there and in the end, they had to make a decision. At the time I felt I had one but they called it a draw. They favored his youth and desire."

Canelo Alvarez's second draw came against his most fierce rival till date, Gennady Golovkin, in their first fight.

Alvarez faced Golovkin in 2017 for the world middleweight title unification fight. After 12 rounds of back-and-forth action, the fight was called as a split decision draw with a scorecard of 118-110 to Canelo, 115-113 to Golovkin and 114-114.

Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing

#boxing Just watched GGG-Canelo1 again. I don’t see how you give Canelo more than 4/5 rounds in that fight. He took huge chunks of rounds off, spent most of the fight backing up and even held a little, was visibly tired. Insane that Adalaide Byrd is still working in boxing today. Just watched GGG-Canelo1 again. I don’t see how you give Canelo more than 4/5 rounds in that fight. He took huge chunks of rounds off, spent most of the fight backing up and even held a little, was visibly tired. Insane that Adalaide Byrd is still working in boxing today.#boxing https://t.co/zgSZltyZE6

The score off 118-110 for Canelo was given by infamous combat sports judge Adalaide Byrd. The scorecard was widely ridiculed and Byrd was criticized globally.

bet365 @bet365 🥊 Punches landed in the first bout:



GGG - 218

Canelo - 169



Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 in favour of Canelo Alvarez.



🥊 Punches landed in the rematch:



GGG - 234

Canelo - 202



Two judges scored it 115-113 in favour of Canelo Alvarez. 🥊 Punches landed in the first bout:GGG - 218Canelo - 169Adalaide Byrd scored the fight 118-110 in favour of Canelo Alvarez.🥊 Punches landed in the rematch:GGG - 234Canelo - 202 Two judges scored it 115-113 in favour of Canelo Alvarez. https://t.co/uiGKXgN1kL

However, Canelo Alvarez came back with a vengeance in the second fight against Golovkin and convincingly won the fight via majority decision in 2018.

Oleksandr Usyk states he'll fight Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight

Unified WBA, IVF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his desire to fight boxing's current pound-for-pound best Canelo Alvarez.

While speaking to FightFype.com, Usyk said he would consider fighting the Mexican superstar at cruiserweight while holding the heavyweight title. Via a translator, Usyk said:

"Yeah I can do that, I can fight in cruiserweight. I'll keep my belts in heavyweight and then I'll go back and cruise or wait and fight [Canelo Alvarez] and then I'll come back to heavyweight... Everything goes around Canelo... I would have to beat him [if the fight happens]. Good for him [Canelo], that he's moving up and fighting in different weight classes."

Watch the interview below:

Although Usyk spoke about facing Canelo Alvarez, it is absurd to think that the Ukrainian will ever step inside the boxing ring and face the Mexican.

Alvarez currently fights at super middleweight. Meanwhile, Usyk is 6 ft 3 in and is currently competing in the heavyweight division.

Usyk recently racked up the biggest victory of his life when he defeated Anthony Joshua on September 25. The undefeated Ukrainian is now rumored to square up against fellow heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard