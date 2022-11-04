Who did Canelo Alvarez lose to?

Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is currently one of the biggest stars in modern-day boxing. Being a former pound-for-pound king, he has won multiple world titles in four weight classes, from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Alvarez is also the first and only boxer in history to become an undisputed champion at 168 lbs, having held the WBA, WBC, and the Ring magazine belts since 2020 and the IBF and WBO titles since 2021.

Despite his seemingly blinding stature, the Mexican superstar has already suffered defeats in his 17-year professional career. Of his 62 fights, Alvarez lost twice: first at the hands of Floyd Mayweather in 2013, followed by a shocking loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.

Alvarez, who was only 23 years old at the time, lost to Mayweather via majority decision. Nine years later, he was then soundly beaten by Bivol via unanimous decision in his bid to capture the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship.

Watch the full fight highlights of Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol:

The 32-year-old has since gone back to winning ways after successfully defending his Undisputed Super Middleweight title against his arch-rival Gennadiy Golovkin via unanimous decision last September.

Who's next for Canelo Alvarez?

Given his ability to fight in different weight classes, Canelo Alvarez has a handful of options regarding his next fight.

One major possibility is a rematch against Dmitry Bivol. Following Alvarez's win against Gennadiy Golovkin in the trilogy bout, talks about the rematch have started to gain traction. However, it appears that the Russian champion is currently focused on achieving bigger achievements in his career, such as becoming the undisputed light heavyweight champion by defeating IBF/WBC/WBO 175-pound champion Artur Beterbiev.

This leaves Alvarez with the option to defend his title against the winner of Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), the current WBC mandatory challenger, has been waiting two years for his title shot. The fight between him and Alvarez has been one of the most sought-after matches in recent years.

Benavidez last fought in May, where he won in a one-sided third-round stoppage of David Lemieux. Benavidez vs. Plant will certainly put more pressure on Alvarez to defend his title and give the American his title shot.

Poll : 0 votes