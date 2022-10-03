Who is Floyd Mayweather's Baby Mama Melissa Brim?

Floyd Mayweather has a solid case for being the Greatest Fighter of All Time. He finished his professional run with an unblemished record of 50-0. But apart from his virtuoso-like boxing skills, ‘Money’ is also famous for having a colorful personal life. He has been involved in a few controversies surrounding his love life.

Mayweather has four biological children between two different mothers. Koraun, Zion, and Jirah are Floyd’s longtime ex-girlfriend and reality star Josie Harris’ children. Iyanna, Mayweather’s eldest daughter is the fruit of Floyd’s short-lived relationship with TV star Melissa Brim.

Brim was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and she gave birth to Iyanna in 2000. A year later, Mayweather assaulted Brim during an argument in a Las Vegas shopping center. Mayweather pleaded guilty to two counts of battery against Brim and received a suspended sentence in 2002, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The two eventually became close friends and began co-parenting their child. In 2009, Mayweather helped set up a boutique shop in Las Vegas for her.

Brim’s son Devion Cromwell is considered Mayweather’s adopted son, although the process was never formally completed.

When is Floyd Mayweather’s next exhibition bout?

Floyd Mayweather is coming off a second-round knockout win over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition match that took place last weekend. A week after the win, the Hall-of-Fame boxer is now set for his next exhibition bout.

Mayweather's exhibition bout has been confirmed to take place on November 13 at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai, where he is scheduled to face British YouTuber Deji on pay-per-view.

Check out Deji’s social media post on his fight vs Floyd Mayweather:

Deji is the brother of another YouTuber-turned-boxer named KSI, who outpointed fellow YouTube star Logan Paul in a sanctioned bout in 2019. Mayweather faced Paul in an exhibition in June 2021.

Mayweather’s last professional fight was in 2017, when he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor. Since then, he has taken advantage of his popularity by facing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul, retired boxer Don Moore, and Asakura in lucrative unsanctioned matches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far