Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: Who is a better knockout artist?

The second clash between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is probably the most anticipated heavyweight fight of 2022. The duo will clash for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and the now vacant The Ring Heavyweight Titles at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While both heavyweights are known to have a very technical boxing style, they still have exceptional finishing ability. Usyk has a knockout rate of 68.4%, while his opponent has a knockout rate of about 92%.

Usyk (19-0) puts his WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight Titles on the line at Jeddah against Joshua (24-2). 'The Cat' has 13 knockouts on his professional record.

In his pro career, Joshua has secured 22 finishes. He has only gone the distance twice. The first unanimous decision of Joshua’s career came when he faced Joseph Parker in 2018.

Even in going the distance, the showing was a dominant one for Joshua. He was able to secure a 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109 victory in the fight. Parker was, however, able to put a break on 'AJ’s 20 fight knockout streak.

Will we see a finish in the second fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk?

Anthony Joshua's long and accurate right hand has been a very essential tool behind the boxer’s career wins. He also makes exceptional use of his hooks, which are often set up with his long jabs.

Watch Joshua's highlight reel below:

However, it is often Joshua’s long and heavy intensity combinations that get the job done for him. The heavyweight currently has about a 92% finish rate.

His opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, has taken a different approach to boxing. Being a cruiserweight for the majority of his career, Usyk’s finesse and in-ring agility has earned him a majority of his career wins. In fact, his meticulous striking ability landed him the Heavyweight Championship, when he was able to outbox the much bigger and more heavy-handed Anthony Joshua.

Watch their first fight below:

So, Anthony Joshua, being the physically bigger boxer of the two, can be seen as the more prolific knockout artist. However, what Usyk said after his win over Joshua needs to be considered before making any judgements regarding the fighter’s knockout ability.

“There were moments when Anthony pushed me hard but it was nothing special. I had no objective to knock him out because my corner pushed me not to do that. In the beginning, I tried to hit him hard, but then I stuck to my job.”

