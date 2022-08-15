"It's gonna be hard to beat Usyk" - Mike Tyson gives his thoughts on Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Mike Tyson has given his views on the mega fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. 'AJ' is set to fight Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the location where Joshua won his titles back against Andy Ruiz Jr. This time around, he has a much more complicated and skilled fighter on the other side of the ring. In a recent interview hosted by Mario Lopez, 'Iron' gave his thoughts on the fight:

"It's gonna be hard to beat Usyk, because he's fast and he outpunches with his jab. Joshua will have to learn how to get away from his jab. That's the only thing he couldn't handle. He couldn't handle his jab. And his movement - he was too fast for Joshua. Joshua has to put a lot of pressure on him and keep it on him all night."

He continued:

"He has to be more active. He's a powerful puncher, but he's not as active. You gotta be active against a guy like that. He moves too much."

Oleksandr Usyk is the favorite going into this fight. In the first fight, the Ukrainian used his jab perfectly to deter his opponent. His piston-like jab was constant and didn't give 'AJ' any room.

Mike Tyson suggests Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney instead of Gervonta Davis

Mike Tyson has given his thoughts on a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. Both Davis and Garcia are fresh off knockout wins and the Las Vegas native is looking for his first world title. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, Tyson spoke about who he'd rather see in a fight against 'KingRy':

"I like Ryan Garcia against Haney. I think that would be an awesome fight and I think those two guys will break some records. Because Garcia, he has a fanfare, big fan following and just because of that. That's why the fight will be bigger, because of his fanbase."

'Iron' Mike wants to see 'KingRy' take on Devin Haney in his first title fight. Haney is currently the undisputed champion of the division and is looking for his next opponent. He may have to rematch Kambosos Jr. or move on to another fight.

