'Iron' Mike Tyson is one of the most legendary heavyweights to ever put on gloves. His electric knockout wins over names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and more have been seen millions of times.

The former heavyweight champion's energy was unmatched, in and out of the boxing ring. This is something that has led to relationship problems throughout his life, as Tyson has admitted. His first high-profile relationship began in 1988, with Robin Givens.

The actress and Tyson had a hectic relationship, getting married and divorced by the end of 1989. Nearly a decade later, the former champion settled down with Monica Turner. The pair were married from 1997 to 2003, ultimately separating due to Tyson allegedly being unfaithful.

Luckily for Mike Tyson, the third time was the charm. In 2009, he married Lakiha Spicer, his longtime girlfriend. They've since had two children together.

The champion has admitted that his wife has changed his outlook on marriage and relationships in general. Furthermore, he's indicated that Spicer has been beneficial in getting him to settle down over the years. As evidenced by his career, that did not have to be an easy task.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield announce 'Holy Bites'

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have buried the hatchet and have big plans together.

In addition to having Lakiha Spicer calm him down, 'Iron Mike' has attributed his change in demeanor to marijuana. Tyson is such a believer in the medical benefits of the drug that he started his own cannabis company years ago.

Since then, the former champion has had great success and started to distribute in Canada, as well as the United States. Earlier this week, Tyson announced a new product as part of his 'Tyson 2.0' marijuana brand, and it's a collaboration with Evander Holyfield.

'The Real Deal' famously fought Tyson on two occasions. In their 1998 rematch, Holyfield had his ear bitten in the third round. While it didn't seem terrible at the time, Tyson was later disqualified in between rounds as they discovered damage to the ear.

Decades later, the moment still lives on in fans' memory, and both men are aware of it. Earlier this month, Tyson and Holyfield announced 'Holy Bites.' These are ear-shaped gummies that feature THC and Delta 8. Since the announcement, both men have starred in ads advertising the product, which has since gone viral.

