Mike Tyson recalls disrupting a happy marriage celebration — "I said f*** you" 

Mike Tyson has no filter, as evidenced by his story about getting married.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most terrifying heavyweights in the history of the sport. In his prime, the former champion looked like an animal as he would throw fericious hooks and knockout names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks and Frank Bruno.

Outside the ring, the 56-year-old has been a wild figure as well. While he was an animal in the ring, Tyson discussed how it was hard for him to turn off the mentality when at home. However, he's also noted that he's gotten better with time, at large because of his most recent marriage.

Tyson has been married three times, and is currently married to Lakiha Spicer, whom he married in 2009. On his podcast, "Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson," he discussed what it was like to get married to his now wife.

On the podcast, Tyson stated that right before the two of them took their vows, he jokingly cursed out his then-fiance. He stated:

"We're getting ready to unveil the cover and they were going to see these two beautiful people. Right before they opened the [cover] for this happy couple, I said f*** you, you stupid a******! ... I love you baby, I just always been real with my baby."

Mike Tyson discusses his marriage with Lakiha Spicer

Mike Tyson has stated that his marriage to Lakiha Spicer has changed him a lot.

In his younger years, he wasn't a great partner, and it's something he's admitted to several times. He was first married to Robin Givens in the 90s. However, the relationship ended after the actress accused him of abuse.

Following that, Tyson was married to Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003. Their marriage ended without as much publicity as his with Givens, but it was still his second failed marriage, and once again, Tyson admitted blame.

In a recent interview, Mike Tyson revealed that the issue behind the failures in his previous marriages was his mentality. He didn't see women as an equal half in the relationship until he met his current wife, who changed him.

He stated:

“Without my wife, I’m a savage animal. … I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I’m older, I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man. And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers.”

