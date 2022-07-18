Who is 'Mini Jake Paul' Tydus? Age, followers, net worth and more 

Tydus Talbott is the son of Travis and Corey Talbott who run the popular 'Trav and Cor' YouTube Channel, which documents the lives of them and their children. Talbott has more affectionately become known as 'Mini Jake Paul' in recent years and regularly makes appearances on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's vlogs.

At just 8 years old, the young social media influencer has become a fan-favorite among Jake Paul fans. With a net worth suspected to be anywhere between $1 to 5 million, 'Mini Jake Paul' is known for his quirky, boastful attitude and curly blonde hair, much like the real Jake Paul.

This has led to some confusion about how Paul and Talbott are related, but they don't share any familial blood.

Not only is he popular on YouTube, but Talbott has two Instagram accounts (minijakepaul and tydus) with a whopping 1.2 million and 548K followers respectively. Along with his YouTube and Instagram, Talbott has also taken over TikTok with 290,000 followers.

The tiny celebrity also has music out and his song 'Ice Cream' is available for streaming now.

Watch one of Jake Paul's vlogs with Tydus here:

Jake Paul and Tydus Talbott relationship

Tydus Talbott was introduced to the social media life when he was just a toddler and entered the scene at one years old with a snowboarding video. As views of the young boy skyrocketed, his parents Travis and Corey began regularly posting videos of him.

His meeting with Jake Paul came after he was introduced to prank-style videos. One of his videos, called '3 Year Old Jake Paul', is what earned him the nickname 'Mini Jake Paul' by viewers, which led to him meeting the younger Paul brother.

From there, Jake Paul started to feature the popular child on his YouTube channel, making him and his family even more popular. The two have a close relationship, with Talbott and his family traveling to support Jake Paul in his multiple boxing adventures and posting ringside views of his bouts.

See this photo of Talbott ringside supporting Jake Paul:

