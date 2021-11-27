Who is Cynthia Lopez, wife of unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez? 

Unified lightweight world boxing champion Teofimo Lopez's wife Cynthia Lopez was an air hostess before marrying him.

Cynthia is originally from Nicaragua and the couple met for the first time on a Delta Airlines flight which was going from New York City to Las Vegas.

Teofimo had just defeated Brazilian Vitor Jones Freitas in 64 seconds via KO back in May 2018. After connecting with Cynthia during his air travel, he started meeting his future wife often.

They got married on April 23, 2019 and spent their honeymoon in Greece.

Teofimo Lopez and Cynthia are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Teofimo is only 24 years old and his family was completely against the idea of him marrying at a very young age.

Cynthia Lopez is almost five years older than the superstar boxer and she is not very active on social media like her husband.

Teofimo's net worth is reportedly around $2.5 million. He is currently based out of Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Teofimo Lopez will defend his lightweight belts against George Kambosos Jr. this Saturday

Teofimo Lopez (16-0) is scheduled to square off against Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr. (19-0) on November 27.

Teofimo will put his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles on the line during the bout at the Hulu Theater in New York City.

'The Takeover' last fought the legendary Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (15-2) in October 2020 and bagged a unanimous decision victory to claim the WBA (Super), WBO and The Ring championships.

In a fight prior to that, he knocked out Ghana's Richard Commey to win the IBF belt. The encounter with 'Ferocious' will be Teofimo Lopez's first title defense and has been postponed several times in the past.

Teofimo tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, causing the clash to be moved from June to August.

Later, Triller failed to comply with its contractual obligations and the rights to the blockbuster boxing showdown were awarded to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Sport.

